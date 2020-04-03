Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference
3 April 2020, 17:08 | Updated: 3 April 2020, 17:11
The government's daily coronavirus briefing is due to begin at 5pm today - the feed will appear here once it begins.
Watch Live: Health Secretary Matt Hancock hosts the daily coronavirus press conferencehttps://t.co/3MwWVRto3a— LBC (@LBC) April 3, 2020
The UK’s coronavirus death toll rose by 684 today - the biggest jump since the start of the outbreak.
Also - it was announced today that the Queen will deliver a message to the nation on Sunday at 8pm.
