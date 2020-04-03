Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

3 April 2020, 17:08 | Updated: 3 April 2020, 17:11

The Health Secretary is due to lead today's press conference
The Health Secretary is due to lead today's press conference. Picture: PA

The government's daily coronavirus briefing is due to begin at 5pm today - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The UK’s coronavirus death toll rose by 684 today - the biggest jump since the start of the outbreak.

Also - it was announced today that the Queen will deliver a message to the nation on Sunday at 8pm.

READ MORE: Latest updates LIVE

Boris Johnson reminds Brits to respect the lockdown this weekend

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Coronavirus: Medical chiefs call for patients to be enrolled in clinical trials

Coronavirus: Premier League season suspended as player salaries may be cut 30%

Coronavirus: Sweden determined it has smarter strategy for dealing with COVID-19

Coronavirus: Plea for more volunteers to take part in 'essential' clinical trials
The temperature is expected to reach 20C this weekend

Londoners warned against park picnics and sunbathing in coronavirus lockdown

The News Explained

What is Rishi Sunak's furlough scheme?

What does furlough mean? And how do you claim it on unemployment in the UK?
The UK is lagging behind other countries in coronavirus testing

Why is the UK lagging behind other countries on coronavirus testing?
The government has issued an urgent call for a quarter of a million people to register as a volunteer for the NHS to help tackle the coronavirus crisis.

How do I register as an NHS volunteer to help tackle coronavirus?
Boris Johnson has announced UK lockdown - but what does this mean?

Coronavirus: what are the rules of Boris Johnson's lockdown and when do they end?
James O'Brien heard how you can maintain your mental health during isolation

How to escape coronavirus anxiety: Expert on how to survive self-isolation