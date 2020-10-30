Watch: 'Horrendous' moment man is struck during high-speed police chase

30 October 2020, 19:38

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

This is the "horrendous" moment a man was left with life-changing injuries after being struck during a hit and run.

The victim of the collision, which took place in Uxbridge on the evening of 26 November last year, has bravely given the Metropolitan Police permission to release the footage.

Nahome Rezene, 23, of Newcourt, Hillingdon was jailed for five years on 30 September for dangerous driving and failing to stop or to report a collision.

Officers on patrol had indicated for Rezene, who was driving a blue Mercedes, to pull over, but when he ignored them a high-speed chase ensued.

Rezene was recorded driving recklessly at speeds reaching 80mph in 30mph zones and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Shockingly, he failed to stop at a junction with Uxbridge high street and hit the victim who was using a zebra crossing.

This is the shocking moment a man was struck during a hit and run in Uxbridge
This is the shocking moment a man was struck during a hit and run in Uxbridge. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The officers immediately pulled over to assist the man, who miraculously had managed to pull himself onto the pavement before paramedics arrived.

Despite no longer being followed, Rezene continued to drive recklessly before crashing into another vehicle and a London bus, inuring two more people who were both hospitalised.

Rezene then abandoned his car and ran, leaving officers to discover £2,500 worth of heroin stashed inside.

CCTV footage later revealed Rezene had also thrown £12,500-worth of cocaine out the window.

Rezene was arrested on 2 January after handing himself in to a local police station.

He was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, being a driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident and failing to report that accident, being a driver of a vehicle and failing to stop after a road accident, driving a vehicle on a road without third party insurance, and driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a license.

On 30 January, at Isleworth Crown Court, Rezene was further charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.

Nahome Rezene was sentenced to five years in jail following the hit and run
Nahome Rezene was sentenced to five years in jail following the hit and run. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Appearing at the court on 14 August, Rezene plead guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of a class B drug as well as other driving offences.

Pc Kevin McLean from West Area CID said: “This was a very complex and serious investigation, which my team and I were determined to solve.

“The CCTV footage of Rezene’s driving is horrendous and my heart goes out to the victim who has suffered life-changing injuries.

“The overwhelming evidence that we gathered against Rezene and presented in court left him no option but to plead guilty. This spared the victim having to relive the incident at trial.

“Drugs supply is linked to violence in all its guises and we are steadfast in our determination to protect the public and make London safe for all our communities.” 

