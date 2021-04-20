Live

Watch live: PM holding Covid press briefing as concern grows over Indian variant

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press conference as concern grows over the Indian coronavirus variant.

The prime minister will be joined at the 5pm Covid press briefing by the medical director of primary care for NHS England, Dr Nikita Kanani.

Mr Johnson is expected to address increasing concern over the "double-mutated" coronavirus strain first seen in India.

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing at 5pm this afternoon. Picture: PA

Yesterday, he was forced to cancel his forthcoming trip to the country due to the ongoing spread of Covid-19 in the south Asian state.

India was later added to the UK's travel red list in measures that will come into effect from Friday.

There are fears the new variant's two new significant mutations could help it infect cells and evade the immune system.

Watch the coronavirus press conference live and in full at the top of the page.