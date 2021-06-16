Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson faces first PMQs since delaying Freedom Day

16 June 2021, 11:20 | Updated: 16 June 2021, 11:21

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson is to face his first Prime Minister's Questions since announcing a delay to the end of the final lockdown restrictions.

Mr Johnson will be grilled by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and other MPs in the weekly session from midday.

A source of contention is likely to be his reaction over the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, which originated in India.

On Monday Sir Keir told LBC the Government's "pathetic" border policies were the reason for a delay to the lifting of lockdown in England on June 21.

Read more: Boris Johnson faces growing Tory rebellion over Commons vote on lockdown extension

Read more: Michael Gove tells LBC "Bizarre, unprecedented event" would be needed to derail 19 July

It comes as the Prime Minister faces a looming Tory rebellion over the decision to extend coronavirus restrictions in England until July 19.

Labour has signalled it will back the extension so the Prime Minister should be spared a defeat, but Conservative lockdown-sceptics are likely to express their anger during a debate.

Watch PMQs from midday in the video above

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nora Quoirin

Malaysia court rules against coroner verdict in Nora Quoirin’s death
A police officer sits in front of the Villa la Grange in Geneva ahead of the summit

What are Biden and Putin’s goals at summit?

Vaccine supplies have been described by the head of the NHS in England as "constrained" with concerns growing that the rollout of jabs is slowing

Vaccine rollout slows amid concerns over Pfizer supply shortage
Joe Biden

Biden and Putin meet in Geneva for crucial summit to ‘stabilise relations’
The NHS is to offer patients radical antibody treatments which could prevent the worst effects of Covid

Regeneron: Antibody 'cocktail' given to Donald Trump could be used by NHS
New York fireworks

New York celebrates relaxation of coronavirus restrictions with fireworks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari made the point after the cocktail of drugs was approved

'Donald Trump was right': Nick Ferrari explains after Covid cocktail approved for NHS
'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed

'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed
Eddie Mair's revealing timeline of the Delta Covid variant has affected the UK

Eddie Mair's revealing timeline of how the Delta Covid variant has affected the UK
Headteacher tells LBC why her school is looking at banning mobile phones

Headteacher tells LBC why her school is looking at banning mobile phones
UK benefits from Australia deal 'hidden inside giant cake' says former trade negotiator

Australian ex-negotiator 'hasn't heard any benefits' for UK in new trade deal
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 15/06 watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London