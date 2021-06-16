Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson faces first PMQs since delaying Freedom Day

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson is to face his first Prime Minister's Questions since announcing a delay to the end of the final lockdown restrictions.

Mr Johnson will be grilled by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and other MPs in the weekly session from midday.

A source of contention is likely to be his reaction over the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, which originated in India.

On Monday Sir Keir told LBC the Government's "pathetic" border policies were the reason for a delay to the lifting of lockdown in England on June 21.

It comes as the Prime Minister faces a looming Tory rebellion over the decision to extend coronavirus restrictions in England until July 19.

Labour has signalled it will back the extension so the Prime Minister should be spared a defeat, but Conservative lockdown-sceptics are likely to express their anger during a debate.

