Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson goes head-to-head with Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson will face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions today - watch it LIVE here at 12pm.

The grilling comes amid increasing pressure on the Government to change school quarantine rules, and in the aftermath of Matt Hancock's resignation.

Figures on Tuesday showed 375,000 children had been absent from school for Covid-related reasons.

This included those who tested positive, were suspected of having Covid or were considered a contact of a case.

LBC has heard from frustrated parents who have criticised the system.

Labour is today demanding the Government finds a way to keep pupils in the classroom, while ministers are assessing whether they can replace the quarantine rules with daily testing.

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green said: "Ministers' shambolic mismanagement of our borders has left children's education exposed to damaging disruption from the Delta variant."

She added: "Protecting our children's education should be the Government's top priority but once again ministers have been content to sit on the sidelines as schools fight to keep children learning. Ministers cannot wait until September, action must be taken now."

Education minister Nick Gibb told LBC that a trial has been carried out in schools to see if daily testing can replace the need for children to isolate.

"We've conducted the trial to see whether we can implement a different system to avoid having to self isolate because we have to look to make sure that it is effective, we'll take advice on that when the scientists look at all that data," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari on Tuesday.

Labour also called for the amber foreign travel list to be scrapped on Tuesday, suggesting it was leading to people travelling to unsafe destinations.

It requires people to quarantine upon arrival in the UK but some people can leave it for certain activities.

It is also carried out at home, instead of more secure hotels approved for quarantining by the Government. Those are used for people arriving from red list countries.

Watch PMQs live from 12pm in the video above.