Watch: Boris Johnson holds Downing Street press conference

By Matt Drake

Boris Johnson held a coronavirus press conference live from Downing Street from 5pm on Friday evening.

The Prime Minister has previously hinted lockdown rules could be tightened if they are "not properly observed".

However, Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Thursday tougher rules would not be introduced "today or tomorrow".

Mr Johnson was joined by England's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty.

You can watch the media briefing live at the top of the article...