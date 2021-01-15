Watch: Boris Johnson holds Downing Street press conference

15 January 2021, 16:12 | Updated: 15 January 2021, 17:45

By Matt Drake

Boris Johnson held a coronavirus press conference live from Downing Street from 5pm on Friday evening.

The Prime Minister has previously hinted lockdown rules could be tightened if they are "not properly observed".

However, Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Thursday tougher rules would not be introduced "today or tomorrow".

Mr Johnson was joined by England's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty.

You can watch the media briefing live at the top of the article...

Latest News

See more Latest News

A bulldozer moves earth over a coffin in Manaus, Brazil (Edmar Barros/AP)

Worldwide coronavirus death toll passes two million threshold
President Donald Trump waves to his supporters (Miguel Roberts/AP)

Donald Trump to leave Washington ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration
A construction worker carries a hammer at the National Mall in Washington DC (Biden Inauguration/AP)

Washington’s National Mall closed ahead of presidential transition
Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by US Capitol Police officers (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Capitol mob ‘aimed to capture and assassinate officials’, US prosecutors claim
Boris Johnson said the UK will close all its travel corridors from Monday morning

UK to close all travel corridors from Monday, Boris Johnson announces
A Marine guard stands at the entrance to the West Wing of the White House (Gerald Herbert/AP)

US reduces troop numbers in Afghanistan ahead of transfer of power

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?
Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Site Opens In Stevenage

What's the latest on the UK's coronavirus vaccine program?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anneliese Dodds: Government hasn't put in enough effort to make workplaces safe

Anneliese Dodds: Government hasn't put in enough effort to make workplaces safe
'I don't care about fish' this caller told James

'My business lost 72 customers in a week due to Brexit, I don't care about fish...'
Fisherman tells James O'Brien Brexit deal is "total lunacy" for UK fisheries

Fisherman tells James O'Brien Brexit deal is "total lunacy" for UK fisheries
James O'Brien takes on Brexiteer over 'dire' situation for UK fisheries

James O'Brien takes on Brexiteer over 'dire' situation for UK fisheries
Long Covid: Caller's partner could be on oxygen for rest of her life

Long Covid: Caller's partner could be on oxygen for rest of her life
James O'Brien reacts to 'dire' situation for UK fishermen 'conned' by Brexit deal

James O'Brien reacts to 'dire' situation for UK fishermen 'conned' by Brexit deal

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London