Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson holds Downing Street press conference

By Megan White

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Downing Street press conference at 5pm today.

He will be joined by Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance at the briefing, which you can watch live here.

The briefing comes after the Government announced a £3.5 billion plan to fix the cladding crisis affecting thousands of homeowners.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told the Commons that leaseholders living in high rise buildings with dangerous cladding will face "no extra costs" to remove it.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also defended jail sentences of up to ten years for red list rule breakers to LBC, saying it is necessary to save lives and stop new variants "we can't deal with" entering the UK.

