Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson holds press briefing on 'Freedom Day'

Boris Johnson is set to hold a press briefing on the day most remaining lockdown restrictions came to an end in England. Watch it live here.

From today, there are now no limits on the number of people who can meet or attend events both indoors and outdoors.

Nightclubs can reopen from today while table service will no longer be necessary in pubs and restaurants.

However, the Prime Minister has urged people to take personal responsibility despite the lifting of such restrictions.

Watch the prime minister's Covid press briefing live at the top of the page.

