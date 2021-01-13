Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer face off at Prime Minister's Questions

By Maddie Goodfellow

Boris Johnson will face off against Sir Keir Starmer as the weekly PMQs session gets underway. Watch live from 12pm.

Today's clash comes as London Councils and Mayor Sadiq Khan have implored Boris Johnson to immediately implement tougher coronavirus measures - including closing places of worship - or risk putting an "unsustainable strain" on the NHS and public services.

Deputy Chief Medial Officer Jonathan Van Tam earlier told LBC that the country is in “very dangerous place”, as he urged the public not to relax as the NHS faces a “precarious” situation.

The questions also come at a time where the government as been criticised over "woefully inadequate" school meal parcels being given to parents.

Education Secretary Gavin WIlliamson said today that he was "disgusted" by the parcels that were given.

"As a dad myself I just thought how could a family in receipt of that really be expected to deliver five nutrition meals as is required. It's just not acceptable," he said.