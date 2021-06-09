Watch again: Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs

9 June 2021, 11:25 | Updated: 9 June 2021, 12:43

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson has faced MPs during his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions from midday. Watch it again here.

The PM was grilled by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons.

It comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed yesterday that a "strengthened package of support" will be provided for Greater Manchester and Lancashire to tackle a rise in the Delta variant of coronavirus.

As part of government recommendations, people in areas affected by a rise in the Delta variant, first identified in India, are being urged to meet outside rather than inside where possible, keep up social distancing and minimise travel in and out of affected regions.

It comes as Andrew Lloyd Webber insisted he will open his theatres on 21 June and is prepared to be arrested if authorities try to intervene.

Meanwhile, Brexit Minister Lord Frost will meet European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic for crucial post-Brexit talks in London later on Wednesday.

Lord Frost has urged the EU to show "common sense" ahead of the showdown over the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement in Northern Ireland amid threats from Brussels of trade wars and legal action.

Mr Sefcovic has said the EU will act "swiftly, firmly and resolutely" if the UK tries to backtrack on its obligations under the Northern Ireland Protocol in the agreement.

