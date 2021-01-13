Live

Watch live: Boris Johnson quizzed by Liaison Committee over handling of Covid pandemic

By Megan White

Boris Johnson will be grilled by senior MPs at the Liaison Committee from 3.30pm over the Government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister will face the committee to discuss the Government’s response to Covid-19 and issues around the end of the Brexit transition period.

The Liaison Committee is made up of Select Committee Chairs including Yvette Cooper (Home Affairs Committee), Jeremy Hunt (Health and Social Care) and Hilary Benn (Committee on the Future Relationship with the European Union).

It comes after Mr Johnson told MPs at Prime Minister's Questions that the coronavirus vaccine programme will be in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week "as soon as we can."

He was also reprimanded by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle for calling Sir Keir Starmer “hypocritical” in a row over free school meals.