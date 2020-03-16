Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson's coronavirus press conference

16 March 2020, 16:33 | Updated: 16 March 2020, 17:17

Watch the Prime Minister's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The Government is set to hold daily Covid-19 news conferences as a leaked Public Health England briefing suggested almost 8 million people could need hospital treatment.

Boris Johnson or one of his senior ministers will join experts, and scientific data and modelling will also be published at a daily public briefing on coronavirus.

35 people who've tested positive for the infection have now died in the UK.Up to 7.9 million people could require hospital treatment in the UK over the next 12 months.

A leaked Public Health England briefing given to senior NHS officials suggests the coronavirus epidemic could last until next spring.

