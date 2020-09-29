Watch live: Education Secretary Gavin Williamson delivers statement to covid lockdown students

Gavin Williamson is to speak in the commons today to update the nation on the situation at universities. Picture: PA

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is to update students around the country on the status of their university's Covid-19 lockdown.

He will speak in the Commons at 1230pm today to deliver an update on the return of students to universities.

You can watch his statement live here at the top of the page

Read more: Student hell - anger grows with thousands trapped in 'vile' conditions

Read more: Manchester Met students to get two-week rent rebate