Watch live: Education Secretary Gavin Williamson delivers statement to covid lockdown students
29 September 2020, 08:19
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is to update students around the country on the status of their university's Covid-19 lockdown.
He will speak in the Commons at 1230pm today to deliver an update on the return of students to universities.
You can watch his statement live here at the top of the page
