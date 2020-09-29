Watch live: Education Secretary Gavin Williamson delivers statement to covid lockdown students

29 September 2020, 08:19

Gavin Williamson is to speak in the commons today to update the nation on the situation at universities
Gavin Williamson is to speak in the commons today to update the nation on the situation at universities. Picture: PA

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is to update students around the country on the status of their university's Covid-19 lockdown.

He will speak in the Commons at 1230pm today to deliver an update on the return of students to universities.

You can watch his statement live here at the top of the page

Read more: Student hell - anger grows with thousands trapped in 'vile' conditions

Read more: Manchester Met students to get two-week rent rebate

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Five questions heading into Trump and Biden’s first debate

Workers adjust signage as preparations take place for the first presidential debate in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion in Cleveland

Trump and Biden prepare to debate at time of mounting crises

Kristina Watson, a Lake Jackson water waste operator, flushes water out from a fire hydrant

Purge of brain-eating microbe from water system to take two months
The worldwide coronavirus death toll has surpassed the one million mark

Worldwide coronavirus death toll reaches one million

The NHS is facing a "triple whammy" of threats caused by the coronavirus pandemic

NHS facing 'Covid-19 triple whammy', report warns

Labour has urged Gavin Williamson to end his "Invisible Man act" over Covid issues at universities

Labour: Gavin Williamson must 'end Invisible Man act' over university Covid issues

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Several universities have locked down students

Coronavirus university rules explained: Are students shut in halls allowed to go home?
UK universities including Manchester Metropolitan University have asked students to self-isolate

Which universities have Covid-19 outbreaks and where are students isolating?
What happens when you are taken into police custody?

What happens when someone is taken into police custody?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former police chief calls for off licenses to be closed at 9pm

Former police chief calls for off licenses to be closed at 9pm
Iain Dale voices concern over 13% white working-class boy university attendance number

Iain Dale voices concern over 13% white working-class boy university attendance number
Students are paying to be 'literally trapped in accommodation,' warns union secretary

Students are paying to be 'literally trapped in accommodation' - University union boss says
university lecturer says no transmission during her university's educational activities

'No evidence' of Covid transmission from university education, says lecturer
Mia Winrow, 19, Natasha Kutscheruk, 18 and Niamh Morrow, 19, residents of Manchester Metroploitan University's Birtley Hall who have been locked down in their halls since Friday where hundreds of students have been told to self-isolate

'It's a breach of their human rights' - lawyer warns over students in quarantine
Figures have shown there is a 27% increase in offences involving firearms, John Apter tells Nick

"We have to balance enforcing lockdown with increasing gun crime on UK streets": Police union chief

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London