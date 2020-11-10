Watch Live: Health Secretary to update MPs on Covid vaccine

10 November 2020, 12:21

Watch live as Health Secretary Matt Hancock updates Parliament on a possible Covid-19 vaccine from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

Earlier the Health Secretary told there are a lot of hurdles still to overcome before people in the UK can get a Covid-19 vaccine.

It's after drugs company Pfizer said a jab it's developing is 90% effective

Matt Hancock's asked the NHS 'to be ready' to roll it out from the start of December.

Watch the whole announcement in the video at the top of the page.

