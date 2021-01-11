Live

Watch live: Matt Hancock leads press briefing on latest Covid vaccine plans

11 January 2021, 16:51

By Matt Drake

Matt Hancock is leading a Downing Street press office at 5pm this evening and is expected to give further details on the Covid vaccine programme.

The Health Secretary said on Sunday he will discuss full plans of the vaccination programme in the briefing.

But there is also the possibility he could discuss tougher restrictions.

Some rules which are reportedly being discussed include a ban on exercising with one person outside your household and having to wear masks in offices.

The Health Secretary will announce details on plans to roll out mass vaccination
The Health Secretary will announce details on plans to roll out mass vaccination. Picture: PA

