Watch live: Matt Hancock leads press briefing on latest Covid vaccine plans

By Matt Drake

Matt Hancock is leading a Downing Street press office at 5pm this evening and is expected to give further details on the Covid vaccine programme.

The Health Secretary said on Sunday he will discuss full plans of the vaccination programme in the briefing.

But there is also the possibility he could discuss tougher restrictions.

Some rules which are reportedly being discussed include a ban on exercising with one person outside your household and having to wear masks in offices.

WATCH THE PRESS BRIEFING LIVE HERE or at the top of the page