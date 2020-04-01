Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

1 April 2020, 15:22

Michael Gove delivered the update yesterday
Michael Gove delivered the update yesterday. Picture: PA

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

A dramatic rise in the number of UK deaths from coronavirus was announced today. Nearly 600 people died in the period until 5pm yesterday, official figures show.

The government is also under pressure over the lack of testing kits and personal protection equipment for front line workers.

Follow the developments above from around 5pm.

