Live

Watch Live: Priti Patel gives Downing Street press conference on Covid rules

12 January 2021, 16:20 | Updated: 12 January 2021, 16:56

By Matt Drake

The Home Secretary is due to hold a press conference at Downing Street this evening at 5pm.

Priti Patel is expected to discuss coronavirus lockdown rules, the day after police in Derbyshire apologised for fining two women who went for a walk together.

Today's conference also comes as Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has called for the government to clarify the rules.

She said: "Anything that brings greater clarity for officers and the public in general will be a good thing.”

Read more: Fines 'increasingly likely' for Covid rule breakers, Met Police Commissioner warns

Read more: Policing Minister urges public to 'grit our teeth' and comply with Covid rules

Read more: PM 'within the rules' by taking seven-mile Olympic Park bike ride, Policing Minister says

Watch it live here or at the top of this pafe

Latest News

See more Latest News

Indonesian navy personnel handle a box containing the flight data recorder recovered from the crash site of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182

Divers recover ‘black box’ from crashed Indonesia plane

TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One

Trump says impeachment push causing ‘anger’ but he wants ‘no violence’
A woman walks through the snow in Madrid, Spain

Spain cold snap plummets temperatures to lowest in 20 years

Matt Hancock said over 2.3 million people in the UK have received their first dose

Shop workers being considered as priority for Covid-19 vaccine, Matt Hancock says
According to flight tracker, the plane was a Eurofighter Typhoon, a British flown fighter jet (stock image)

Sonic boom from RAF jet heard across London, Essex and Cambridge
Tesco will be enforcing mask wearing and lone shopping

Tesco to enforce mask wearing and lone shopping

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Site Opens In Stevenage

What's the latest on the UK's coronavirus vaccine program?

The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Can you have the Covid vaccine if you’re pregnant?

A major incident has been declared in London

London 'major incident' - what does it mean, do I have to wear a mask outside?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Notion of a 'critical worker' being defined too broadly, warns psychology expert

Notion of a 'critical worker' being defined too broadly, warns psychology expert
It's madness to force us to stay open, emotional dentist warns

It's madness to force us to stay open, distraught dentist tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien comforts tearful mother who felt ashamed to complain about food parcels

James O'Brien comforts tearful mother who felt ashamed complaining about food parcels
James O'Brien's reaction to the 'absolute debacle' of free school meal parcels

James O'Brien's reaction to the 'absolute debacle' of free school meal parcels
James O'Brien defends Boris Johnson's Olympic Park bike ride

James O'Brien defends Boris Johnson's Olympic Park bike ride

PM "is like a baby": columnist condemns Johnson for bike ride 7 miles from home

PM "is like a baby": columnist condemns Johnson for bike ride 7 miles from home

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London