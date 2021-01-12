Live

Watch Live: Priti Patel gives Downing Street press conference on Covid rules

By Matt Drake

The Home Secretary is due to hold a press conference at Downing Street this evening at 5pm.

Priti Patel is expected to discuss coronavirus lockdown rules, the day after police in Derbyshire apologised for fining two women who went for a walk together.

Today's conference also comes as Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has called for the government to clarify the rules.

She said: "Anything that brings greater clarity for officers and the public in general will be a good thing.”

Read more: Fines 'increasingly likely' for Covid rule breakers, Met Police Commissioner warns

Read more: Policing Minister urges public to 'grit our teeth' and comply with Covid rules

Read more: PM 'within the rules' by taking seven-mile Olympic Park bike ride, Policing Minister says

Watch it live here or at the top of this pafe