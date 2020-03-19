Watch LIVE: the Prime Minister's coronavirus press conference

19 March 2020, 17:03 | Updated: 19 March 2020, 17:11

Watch LIVE: the Prime Minister's coronavirus press conference. Picture: LBC/PA

Watch the Prime Minister's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

NHS England has said a further 29 people who had tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 128.

The total number of people to have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK now stands at 137.

England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty says a vaccine won't emerge any time soon and says the strategy is to tackle the outbreak by bolstering capacity in the NHS.

Read more: coronavirus updates LIVE

