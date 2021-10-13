Live

Watch live: William Shatner blasts off into space

Actor William Shatner is counting down to his wildest role yet: riding a rocket into space, courtesy of Star Trek fan Jeff Bezos.

Best known for his role as Captain Kirk, the 90-year-old will join three other passengers for the launch in Texas.

Mr Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin, invited Shatner on the brief jaunt to the fringes of the final frontier, which will make him the oldest person in space.

It will be Blue Origin's second passenger flight, using the same capsule and rocket that Mr Bezos used for his own launch three months ago.

