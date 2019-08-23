WATCH: Mass Brawl Breaks Out In A McDonalds After Woman Hits A Man With Her Stiletto

23 August 2019, 16:34

Kay Marie Brown and her boyfriend Luke Anthony Bednarek have been jailed over the attack.

CCTV has been released of a woman launching an unprovoked attack on a fellow customer at a McDonalds in Wrexham.

Kay Marie Brown hit Jordan Joseph over the head with her high heeled boot at the fast food establishment.

Brown's boyfriend, Luke Anthony Bednarek then joins in and also punches the men, who are seen trying to defend themselves.

She apparently attacked the three men as she believed they were "sniggering" at her.

At one point Brown grabbed the victim by the hair when his head was already cut and bleeding, and jumped on the back of another man as Bednarek continued to attack him.

The attack happened in front of staff members and customers at 12:30 am on 19th February this year.

The pair were jailed for a total of 18 months at Mold Crown Court.

Judge Rhys Rowlands branded it "disgraceful drunken behaviour."

He continued, "it was totally unprovoked violence instigated by Brown and which Bednarek engaged in ethusiastically."

Brown, who is two months pregnant, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and affray and was jailed for eight months.

Bednarek, 27,  also of Oxford Street, Wrexham, admitted affray. He was jailed for eight months and a further two as the committed the offence just 24 hours after he was given a community order for fighting with Brown on the street, where they were seen spitting at each other.

Brown has three convictions for battery nine years ago.

Bednarek had 27 convictions for 48 offences including assault, battery, ABH, criminal damage and drunk and disorderly.

