WATCH: Mother Fights Off Masked Carjackers After They Try To Steal Car With Her Three-Year-Old Son Inside

23 August 2019, 12:21

CCTV footage shows three men approach her Audi just after she parks on her drive in Birmingham.

Footage has been released of a mother fighting off three masked carjackers trying to steal a woman's car with her three-year-old son inside.

However, the video shows the mother fighting off the three attackers.

The men approached the Audi shortly after the woman pulled up on her drive in Moseley, Birmingham.

One of the men runs over to her and demands her keys as the two grapple.

Another man comes up behind her wielding a crowbar, but she still refuses to give over the keys.

One of them then opens the back door, but runs off once her notices the other men have already left.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said, "we are appealing for information following an attempted carjacking in Oakland Road, Moseley around 6pm on Friday, 26 July.""

A woman was getting out of her Audi, while her three-year-old son was still in the car, when three men approached her."

He continued, "one of the men was armed with a crowbar and demanded the keys to her car."

"Fortunately, she managed to fight them off before they fled empty-handed."

Watch the video above...

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Cancellations and delays are expected this bank holiday weekend

Bank Holiday Travel: Delays To Several Train Services

The mass brawl took place in Wrexham

WATCH: Mass Brawl Breaks Out In A McDonalds After Woman Hits A Man With Her Stiletto

British boy, 12, dies after getting into difficulty in French lake

French prosecutors to investigate rape charges linked to Jeffrey Epstein case

England collapse to 67 all-out in disastrous Ashes innings

The News Explained

Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings