WATCH: PMQs and The Budget live - from midday

11 March 2020, 10:03

Boris Johnson will face Jeremy Corbyn in Prime Minister's Questions today ahead of the Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivering the Budget - watch it live here.

The Prime Minister will answer questions from the Labour leader and other MPs about all topics. Sure to come up are coronavirus, the Budget, the economy and more.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak will then deliver his first budget to the House of Commons just weeks after former Chancellor Sajid Javid resigned.

He's expected to announce emergency funding to help businesses deal with the effects of coronavirus.

Follow it live below and watch it in full at the top of the page.

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Coronavirus: British woman, 53, with COVID-19 dies in Indonesia

Boy, 12, in serious condition after being shot in Huddersfield

Coronavirus: Scared Italians finally heed call to stay at home as deaths rise

Coronavirus: 135 Britons from quarantined Grand Princess ship flying back to UK

Police and passerby rescue residents from burning building in Harrow

The News Explained

What symptoms would you have if you have coronavirus?

Coronavirus symptoms: How you'd know if you've got COVID-19

LBC's Rachael Venables got her phone tested to see how dirty it is

Coronavirus: How dirty is your mobile phone?

A coronavirus deep clean

Coronavirus: How do experts perform a deep clean?

Boris Johnson has unveiled his coronavirus battle plan

Coronavirus: What is the "delay phase"? Will schools be closed?
LBC asked experts to correct the fake news about coronavirus

Coronavirus mythbusting: Correcting fake news about covid-19