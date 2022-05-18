Watch PMQs live: Boris Johnson grilled as inflation hits 40-year high

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson will face questions at PMQs today as the cost of living took another turn for worse as inflation rose again this time to a 40-year high.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is reportedly planning to increase the warm home discount and 'cut taxes in the autumn' to help struggling Brits cope with the cost of living.

The rate of inflation shot up to nine per cent last month, reaching its highest comparable readings since 1982.

A large portion of the rise was due to the price cap on energy bills, which was hiked by 54 per cent for the average household at the start of April.

