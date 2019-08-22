WATCH: Police Are Looking For The Man Who Punched A Female Ticket Inspector In The Face

Police say the man "lashed out" after the employee asked to see his ticket.

Police are looking for a man who launched an "unprovoked" attack on a female ticket inspector at Manchester Piccadilly station.

British Transport Police said that the incident happened at 11am on 19 July.

The man lifted a child over the barriers at the station and was asked to show a ticket.

He then becomes agitated, gesturing towards other passengers and then punching the staff member in the face.

British Transport Police stated, "a man is reported to have become agitated after being asked to show a ticket. He lifted a child over the barriers, in the process knocking her head, and then turned to the staff member and punched her in the face."

"CCTV footage released by the force today shows the woman being knocked backwards by the force of the blow. The staff member suffered bruising and swelling and was signed off work for a period of time."

The incident comes after some railway workers said they've switched jobs after being attacked, which they describe as "part of daily life" in the job.

Watch the video above...