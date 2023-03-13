Watch shocking moment woman smashes through wine bottles with frying pan in Tesco

The bizarre rampage took place in a Tesco in Leicester. Picture: TikTok/@adamsansome

By Kieran Kelly

Horrified shoppers filmed the moment a woman went on a bizarre rampage in Tesco and smashed several wine bottles with a frying pan.

In footage shared to social media, pools of red wine and shattered glass cover the floor of a Tesco store in South Wigston, Leicester.

In the video, which was uploaded to TikTok, the woman continuously uses a frying pan to knock bottles from the shelves as shoppers and staff watch on.

Shopper and TikToker Adam Sansome hid behind boxes of crisps as he looked on, saying the incident left him "shook".

Leicestershire Police confirmed Toni Green has been charged with criminal damage following an incident last Wednesday.

A spokesman said: "The charge relates to damage caused to stock inside the premises. Toni Green, of Wigston, appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court last Thursday (9 March)."

The court said Ms Green was handed a community order. This means she will have to carry out community service, rather than go to prison.