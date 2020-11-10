Watch: Thief steals poppy box from butcher's shop on Remembrance weekend

10 November 2020, 12:24 | Updated: 10 November 2020, 12:42

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

This is the moment a thief stole a poppy collection box from a butcher's shop in Liverpool over Remembrance weekend.

The man walked into the shop on Mill Lane in West Derby, Liverpool, at around 9:30am on Saturday before stealing the charity box from the counter.

In a video acquired by LBC, a man can be seen walking into the shop and appearing to place an order with the butcher who then moves out of the picture.

The man then places his hand on the counter and begins shuffling the poppy collection box nearer to him before grabbing the tin and placing it in the inside pocket of his coat.

This is the moment the thief stole the poppy box from the counter of the butcher's shop
This is the moment the thief stole the poppy box from the counter of the butcher's shop. Picture: Deadline News

He then picks up his bag before appearing to pay for his order and exiting the shop.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the theft.

A spokeswoman for Merseyside Police described the suspect as a white male, with slightly receding black hair, who had black-framed glasses on top of his head.

Police have issued a CCTV image of the man they wish to speak with
Police have issued a CCTV image of the man they wish to speak with. Picture: Merseyside Police

He was also wearing a dark coloured winter coat over a grey coloured top with a motif on.

It came just a day before the region stopped to commemorate fallen soldiers, with socially-distanced and virtual tributes taking place across Liverpool and Merseyside.

The police spokeswoman said: "It is with sadness that today (Remembrance Sunday, 8 November) when we commemorate those who lost their lives in conflict that we are having to appeal for witnesses to the theft of a poppy box from a shop in West Derby yesterday (Saturday, 7 November)."

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact @MerpolCC or call either 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting reference 0487 of Saturday 7 November.

Coronavirus vaccine: Questions have been raised as to whether it will be compulsory, especially for travel

Will the Covid-19 vaccine be mandatory?

Covid vaccine side effects are said to be minimal according to the latest findings

What are the RNA Covid-19 vaccine side effects?

Coronavirus vaccine breakthrough: A new immunisation could be closer than we thought

Coronavirus vaccine: When will it be available and who would get it first?

Ed Balls warned that the story of Donald Trump is not over yet

Ed Balls warns 'the story of Donald Trump and American populism is not over'
The Health Secretary told LBC the vaccine was a signifiant step forwards

Matt Hancock: NHS told to be ready for vaccine 'from the start of December'
Vaccine can be modified to protect against another Covid strain, expert says

Covid vaccine can be modified to protect against another strain, expert says
Vaccine breakthrough shouldn't be seen as overnight victory, warns expert

Vaccine breakthrough shouldn't be seen as overnight victory, expert warns
How might Covid-19 vaccines work in practice?

How might Covid-19 vaccines work in practice?

Sadiq Khan has opened up on the subject of President Trump

Sadiq Khan: Trump singled me out 'for no other reason' than being Muslim

