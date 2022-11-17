Watchdog receives 1,100 complaints about Matt Hancock appearing on I'm A Celeb

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has received 1,100 complaints about Matt Hancock appearing on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

A total of 1,968 complaints were received about I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! between Tuesday November 8 and Monday November 14, and the vast majority were about Matt Hancock's presence in the jungle.

Some viewers expressed concerns about how the MP was being treated by the other contestants.

A statement from Ofcom said: "It's worth being aware that under our rules, in principle - and taking into account freedom of expression - there's no ban on any particular person taking part in programmes.

"However, if the mere presence of a person is likely to cause offence, we would expect broadcasters to take steps to mitigate or justify that offence.

"How they do that editorially, is up to them."

Tensions appeared to be developing in camp as Boy George, 61, shared his irritation over the developing friendship between Scarlette Douglas and Matt Hancock.

During a debate between the Culture Club singer and the former health secretary, 44, Boy George said: "Just spend less on arms. Thirty-five billion pounds a year. Why do you sneer at spending less on arms?"

To which Hancock got flustered and replied: "I don't, I don't, it's just a different debate."

Presenter and property expert Douglas, 35, jumped in to divert the increasingly heated conversation, after which an unconvinced Boy George, who has previously been vocal about his frustrations towards campmate Charlene White while in the Australian jungle, responded: "She's trying to save you, very interesting."

While further explaining his thoughts in the Bush Telegraph, the singer added: "I just noticed sometimes when I start a debate with Matt, Scarlette comes in and kind of shuts me down a bit or tries to change the subject.

"I don't know whether Scarlette's got political aspirations. But sorry, I'm just not going to stop talking. I will say what I want."

Boy George attempted to continue the debate with Hancock, but was shut down by the MP for West Suffolk, a move which he described as "interesting".

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Hancock said: "I seem to have a trial whether I go out on an official trial or stay in camp."

Later Boy George spoke to comedian Seann Walsh about the exchange while the pair were at the Creek.

"She (Scarlette) sort of shut me down and she's done it a few times," Boy George said.

"Matt is a grown adult and he can answer me. I'm not going to be shut down.

"If you don't want to talk about something interesting, that's your problem. It really annoyed me because it's happened about three or four times."

Boy George had grown frustrated with Douglas earlier in the day after she quizzed him about his criminal conviction and the time he spent in prison.

In 2008, Boy George, whose real name is George Alan O'Dowd, was convicted of assault and false imprisonment.

While chatting in camp, Douglas asked: "What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?"

To which Boy George quickly replied: "That's not true."

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Boy George said: "Scarlette blatantly talked about my court case.

"I thought it was inappropriate what she did, actually. I thought she shouldn't have said what she said to me.

"And I thought I handled it really well as it's a big sore point for me when people say things like that."

