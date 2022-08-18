Water firms slammed for ‘only being able to cope with 16C drizzly days’ as sewage alerts issued for beaches

18 August 2022, 09:25 | Updated: 18 August 2022, 09:39

By Cameron Kerr

Water firms have been criticised by campaigners for 'only being able to handle drizzly days at 16 degrees' after pollution warnings were put in place for dozens of beaches in England and Wales.

Untreated sewage was discharged into the sea in many coastal areas since Monday, following a period of heavy rain across southern England, after a spell of extremely dry weather.

Hugo Tagholm, CEO of campaign group Surfers Against Sewage, slammed water firms on LBC this morning, saying systems were only built to handle a ‘drizzly day at 16 degrees’ and not the extreme weather increasingly seen as a result of climate change.

Mr Tagholm shared his views with Nick Ferrari this morning.

Footage has emerged of sewage being discharged with alerts issued for UK beaches
Footage has emerged of sewage being discharged with alerts issued for UK beaches. Picture: Twitter

He said: “The last few days have been a shocking indictment on the water companies, we’ve gone from drought conditions where they couldn’t cope with too little water, to flood conditions where they can’t cope with too much water.

“It seems they’re only geared up to deal with a slightly overcast drizzly day at 16 degrees.

“This is an industry making huge profits – billions [of pounds] have been given out to shareholders since the water industry was privatised.

“They need to be investing more money into protecting the environment and protecting people and ending sewage pollution."

Last night a local Labour councillor in Shoreham said Southern Water had been pouring sewage into the sea at Shoreham and Southwick for over five hours.

Cllr Jeremy Gardner posted online: “Yesterday I said Southern Water had opened one of its river Adur sewage outfalls for 36 minutes. It turns out they opened four outfalls in Shoreham and Southwick, pouring sewage into our waters for an astonishing 5hrs 34mins. Outrageous.”

Southern Water said thunderstorms and more rain than usual "overwhelmed" its network.

"This led to some overflows – which are used to protect homes, schools, businesses and hospitals from flooding – spilling excess water into the sea in parts of west Sussex" it said.

Southern Water added that the discharges are heavily diluted and, typically, 95% of them are rainwater.

Yesterday, dozens of beaches in England and Wales were given pollution warnings following the release of untreated sewage into the sea.

Southern Water has defended its’ decision to dump sewage, saying that the practice is used to protect homes and businesses.

But Mr Tagholm does not believe that justification is true.

“The combined sewer overflows that these companies use are not to protect homes and businesses, but to protect their profits.

“The regulators have failed to bring the water industry into proper order. We haven’t seen strong enough penalties."

Mr Tagholm called for the government to cap water company dividends and executive pay until issues with sewage pollution and leaky water mains had been resolved.

Thames Water is currently constructing a 7.2 metre wide ‘super sewer’ under the River Thames to help reduce the volume of sewage discharged into the river.

During heavy rain, sewage is discharged directly into the Thames because London’s Victorian-era sewers cannot handle the increased volume of waste that enters the system.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Forensic investigators at the scene in Auckland where the children's bodies were found

Horrified family finds bodies of two children in suitcases bought at abandoned storage unit sale

Young people in Japan are being urged to drink more

Japan urges young people to drink more alcohol

Strikes are being staged across the UK on Thursday

Rail misery as thousands of workers strike again in row over pay, jobs and conditions

Diana wouldn't have died if she'd had police protection, says former top cop

Diana wouldn't have died if she'd had police protection, says former top cop

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran

Man, 44, arrested after 87-year-old grandfather Thomas O'Halloran stabbed to death in Greenford

Thousands of students are expected to miss out on top grades

A-level misery for Generation Covid as 40,000 set to miss out on top grades

Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to.

Man arrested after girl, 7, 'abducted and taken into woods' - but police hunt second suspect

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to be 'trying to create an alternative woke royal family'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'trying to create an alternative woke royal family', royal biographer claims

Train and Tube stations were hit with flash flooding on Wednesday while Gatwick was also forced to cancel flights (top right stock photo)

Gatwick cancels dozens of flights as storms batter Britain and train stations forced to close over flash flooding

Exclusive
Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Exclusive
Keir Starmer has backed workers struggling due to the cost of living crisis

Keir Starmer insists he is 'absolutely' behind workers as more strikes loom amid cost of living crisis

Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police

Cristiano Ronaldo cautioned by police after smashing phone out of autistic boy's hand

Mr Giggs denies assaulting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville

'The worst experience of my life': Ryan Giggs weeps in court as he recalls spending night in cells

A man was killed in Poland Street on Monday

Man, 60, charged with murder after fatal stabbing near Oxford Street

Police and forensics officers at the scene of the shooting in Toxteth

Man dies after Liverpool shooting as police hunt suspects on e-bikes

Sewage discharge alerts have been issued for many of the UK's beaches

Sewage alerts issued for almost 50 beaches in England and Wales

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taliban fighters and local residents gather around a mosque that has been bombed in Kabul, Afghanistan

Prominent cleric among 21 killed in Kabul mosque bombing

New Zealand police investigators work at a scene in Auckland after bodies were discovered in suitcases

New Zealand family find children’s bodies in abandoned suitcases

Men walk in the rain with umbrellas

Rain continues in New Zealand after storm forces hundreds to evacuate

R Kelly

Opening arguments made as R Kelly faces trial on sex charges

A prison window (Ben Birchall/PA)

Payout for victims of judges who took kickbacks to send children to US prisons

R Kelly

R Kelly trial is about singer’s ‘hidden side’ court told

Venice

Venice mayor outraged at surfers motoring down Grand Canal

Taiwan China

Taiwan and China hold opposing military drills as tensions rise

Georgia election investigation

Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe

Royal guard

Norway discharges 30 members of the royal guard for illegal drug use

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

James O’Brien astonished with ‘ice queen of Brexit’ Liz Truss over her leaked comments

James O’Brien astonished with ‘ice queen of Brexit’ Liz Truss over her leaked comments

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education
Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer
Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 14/8 | Watch again

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London