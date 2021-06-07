Waterloo & City line to reopen for first time since start of pandemic

7 June 2021, 07:19 | Updated: 7 June 2021, 09:01

A commuter at London's Waterloo station
A commuter at London's Waterloo station. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

London Underground's Waterloo & City line will reopen on Monday for the first time since the pandemic began.

The line, which connects Waterloo and Bank stations in the centre of the capital, closed in March 2020.

Services will run every five minutes Monday to Friday from 6am to 10am and 3:30pm to 7pm.

Transport for London (TfL) said the operating hours will enable customers to stagger their journeys during rush hour and provide extra capacity for people who have to travel at peak times.

The line had been due to reopen on 21 June this year.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I'm delighted that the Waterloo & City line is returning from today, ahead of schedule.

"As London's economy continues to reopen and more people return to the offices, having this key artery connecting Waterloo and Bank stations up and running will be vital."

During the pandemic, Waterloo & City line Tube drivers were drafted onto the Central Line to help manage the extra services required to ensure social distancing was maintained.

TfL said the number of people using the Tube had increased by more than 20 per cent since 17 May.

Catherine McGuinness, policy chairwoman at the City of London Corporation, said: "Today's reopening of the historic Waterloo & City line is an exciting and vital moment in the Square Mile's recovery as it marks a huge step on our journey back to normality.

"The Waterloo & City line will support the return of the City's commuting workforce back to the Square Mile as the easing of restrictions allows.

"The additional footfall generated will also provide reassurance to the many businesses that rely on commuter traffic for trade."

TfL said there will be occasions when social distancing is not possible as more people return to using the network, and advised people to consider waiting for the next service when necessary.

Face coverings must still be worn across the transport network.

