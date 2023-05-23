Ex-Met PC dubbed 'officer naughty' found guilty of gross misconduct following Wayne Couzens flashing probe

Ex-Met PC dubbed 'officer naughty' found guilty of gross misconduct following Wayne Couzens flashing probe. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A former Met Police officer who was accused of missing an opportunity to properly investigate Wayne Couzens prior to the murder of Sarah Everard has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Former Metropolitan Police officer Samantha Lee was accused of dishonesty and failing to properly investigate parliamentary and diplomatic protection officer Couzens, 50, over two incidents of flashing.

Dubbed 'officer naughty', Lee appeared before a police disciplinary panel in relation to the claims.

After admitting she made some errors - adding said nothing she could have done "would have changed the tragic outcome" - the disciplinary hearing concluded her dishonesty amounted to gross misconduct.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Ex-Met PC dubbed 'officer naughty' found guilty of gross misconduct following Wayne Couzens flashing probe. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Samantha Lee, a former constable, appeared at the hearing at Palestra House after she was accused of failing to make "the correct investigative inquiries" over two incidents where Couzens exposed himself to female members of staff at a McDonald's restaurant in Swanley, Kent, on February 14 and 27 2021.

On both occasions, Couzens was seen by female members of staff to have his pants open and his penis on display.

Ms Lee attended the restaurant on March 3 and interviewed manager Sam Taylor, hours before Sarah Everard was kidnapped by Couzens in Clapham, south-west London.

Read more: Teen killers of Khayri McLean, 15, jailed for life, as police baffled by 'unbelievable' motive for the murder

Read more: Tommy Cooper's niece found in pool of blood after being stabbed to death, as killer faces life behind bars

The former officer is alleged to have lied about her actions when later questioned about the interview, as she claimed she believed that CCTV at the restaurant was deleted automatically so there would be no footage of Couzens or the offence.

Throughout her evidence Ms Lee maintained Mr Taylor told her he did not have any CCTV of the incident.

She told the tribunal that Mr Taylor explained that a photo is taken of the driver when a car pulls up to the order box of the drive-thru, but it is deleted after the driver collects their order.

Ex-Met PC was dubbed 'officer naughty' on her OnlyFans account. Picture: LBC / Alamy

In his evidence, Mr Taylor said he had shown Ms Lee the footage and told her it could be downloaded on to a USB stick.

On Thursday, Ms Lee said: "I accept now that there was CCTV and that I should have asked more questions about it."

However, she told the tribunal there was nothing she could have done that would have stopped Couzens from kidnapping and murdering Ms Everard.

"I accept that I could have done more around CCTV and evidence gathering, that was errors on my part and I accept that," she said.

"And as much as I have thought it over and over, I don't believe that anything I could have done would have changed the tragic outcome of what happened later that day."

Ms Lee is alleged to have breached the force's standards on duties and responsibilities as well as honesty and integrity.

If she is found to have committed gross misconduct, she could be banned from serving in the force again.

She denies the allegations.

The misconduct hearing is being held at Palestra House in Southwark, south London.