Ex-Hurricane Ernesto sees Met Office issue 22-hour weather warning as 'heavy rain and gusts up to 60mph' lash the UK

The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings over a 22-hour period spanning the UK. Picture: alamy / Met Office

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Met Office has issued a major 22 hour weather warning as the tail end of ex-Hurricane Ernesto sweeps parts of the UK.

Heavy downpours and high winds look set to sweep parts of the country, with the meteorological office warned the home nations should brace for "a period of heavy rain and strong winds".

Gusts of between 50mph and 60mph are expected to hit areas of the UK, with seven yellow weather warnings issued and flooding likely in some areas.

Starting on Wednesday lunchtime and running through to 8am on Thursday, the adverse weather warnings will see gusts "strong enough to blow over trees".

The office went on to note that wet and windy conditions could lead to "injuries and a danger to life" in some coastal areas.

Commuters can expect delays, with the weather impacting the road network, trains, planes and ferries.

Yellow weather warning issued



Wind across north Wales, northern England and southern Scotland



Thursday 0100 – 0900



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/UAdaS5R8SX — Met Office (@metoffice) August 21, 2024

The warnings also highlighted a "chance of power cuts and loss of other services".

The Met Office's Jason Kelly explained: “While Ernesto itself will have dissipated by the time it reaches the UK, left over warm air and moisture will help to pep up some of the rainfall totals in the northwest in the coming days.”

It warned that Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions, with some roads flooded and potential closures a distinct possibility.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “A band of rain will move in from the west on Wednesday morning and will become slow moving with heavy bursts of rain at times, especially over high ground in Scotland.

Turning increasingly cloudy from the west for many, as rain already across Northern Ireland and western Scotland pushes east 🌧️



Strengthening southwesterly winds with coastal gales developing in the north and west 🌬️ pic.twitter.com/iqITgPZtka — Met Office (@metoffice) August 21, 2024

"This rain will persist into Thursday for many within the warning area, with 75-100mm likely quite widely, with higher accumulations possible over the higher ground.

“Gusty winds will accompany the rain, with 50-60mph possible near Irish Sea coasts and the west of Scotland.

"Coupled with spring tides, this could lead to some dangerous coastal conditions before winds gradually ease later on Thursday.”

Regions and local authorities affected:

Glasgow, Scotland, UK. 20th August, 2024. UK Weather: Heavy rain over the west end of the city as locals struggled in the rain. Credit Gerard Ferry/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Central, Tayside & Fife

Falkirk

Fife

North East England

Durham

Northumberland

North West England

Cumbria

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Renfrewshire

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

Wales

Conwy

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

