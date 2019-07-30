Weather Warning: A Month's Worth Of Rain Predicted To Fall In Three Hours

30 July 2019, 14:32 | Updated: 30 July 2019, 14:46

Thunderstorms and rain are predicted
Thunderstorms and rain are predicted. Picture: PA

The Met Office has put severe Yellow weather warnings in place - thunderstorms, lightning strikes, strong winds, hail and travel disruption are all expected.

Sunshine and pleasant temperatures will arrive later in the week, but not before more heavy rain and thunderstorms hit.

A month's worth of rain is predicted to fall in the space of just three hours today.

Flood warnings have been issued in Scotland and parts of North England.

The Met Office said 20mm (0.8in) to 30mm (1.2in) of rain could fall in an hour, and 30mm (1.2in) to 50mm (2in) of rain could fall in three hours in some parts of England and Wales.

The Met Office has also warned of power cuts and disruption to train and bus services.

Yellow thunderstorm warnings have been put in place
Yellow thunderstorm warnings have been put in place. Picture: Met Office

With thunderstorms set to hit many parts of the UK, the Met Office has challenged its Twitter followers to suggest ideas for the next list of storm names.

Why Do We Name Storms After People?

The warning comes after the UK saw the hottest day ever recorded in Cambridge last week, with temperatures climbing up to 38.7C.

Experts say the sudden shifts in weather are being caused by climate change, especially the extreme heatwaves seen in back-to-back summers.

