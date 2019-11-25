Weekend of bloodshed across London as three stabbed to death in 24 hours

A large police cordon was in place in Ealing following a stabbing. Picture: PA

Three men were stabbed to death over the weekend in separate incidents over another weekend of fatal violence across the capital

Specialist detectives are conducting three separate murder investigations following a string of violent incidents across London in the space of just 24 hours.

A 26-year-old man was found stabbed outside Ealing train station, with officers believing the man was involved in a row nearby before his car hit another car.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, of the Met’s Homicide Team, said: “We believe the victim was involved in an altercation 100 metres from the railway station on The Avenue.

“This is a busy street with a number of shops and restaurants and if anybody was in the area and saw something, no matter how small, I would urge them to contact police.”

London has seen 130 fatal stabbings, so far in 2019 which is almost at the same level as 2018 when 132 people were stabbed to death.

A man in his 20s has died after being stabbed in West Ealing last night, there’s huge corden here in streets around the station.



Police think he was stabbed elsewhere - before being involved in a crash here at just after 1 in the morning. @LBC pic.twitter.com/1PsBTfwpOa — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) November 24, 2019

On Saturday a 23-year-old man was killed and three other people were stabbed at a house party in Whitechapel, with detectives appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The officer leading the investigation, Detective Inspector Will White said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who was at the party in Buckle Street on Saturday. Even if you think you have nothing to offer, please do make the call. You may have information that confirms something that we have been told, or you may hold information that is vital to the investigation. Either way, please don’t hesitate, make the call.”

Seven men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over the death of the 27-year-old, who was knifed to death at a house party in Whitechapel, east London, on Saturday morning.

Police leave the scene of a fatal stabbing in Whitechapel. Picture: PA

Sunday morning saw officers in Ilford called to reports of a fight on Telegraph Mews, a short while later police found a 24-year-old who had been knifed to death.

There have been no arrests over the death of the 24-year-old, who died in hospital on Sunday afternoon after he was found by officers.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson made an election promise to give police extra powers to stop and search known knife carriers and the Government has committed to recruit an extra 20,000 officers in the next three years to reverse reductions in police numbers.

Mr Johnson said his Government would take a "tough new approach" to tackle knife crime and serious violence.