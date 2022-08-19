Weekend travel chaos as another day of strikes leaves just a fifth of train network running

19 August 2022, 22:52

More strikes are taking place on Saturday
More strikes are taking place on Saturday. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Another day of strikes will take place on Saturday as the dispute between rail unions and train companies shows no sign of stopping.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Having vowed this week to keep going for as long as it takes, rail workers will again walk out on Saturday – hot on the heels of Thursday's strikes and Friday's public transport disruption in London.

Unions have accused the transport secretary Grant Shapps of blocking negotiations that would settle the long-running dispute over pay, conditions and jobs – and in their latest criticism suggested he was attempting "fire and rehire" policies.

Network Rail said about 20% of the rail network will be open on strike days, and a limited service will run on lines between 7.30am and 6.30pm. Disruption will knock-on into Sunday.

Mr Shapps and rail firms want unions to allow modernising reforms onto the railways, and suggested he could impose changes using "Section 188" powers as unions continue to refuse to buckle.

Mr Shapps wants to drive through railway reforms
Mr Shapps wants to drive through railway reforms. Picture: Getty

"What I do know and I can say for sure is if we can't get this settled in the way that we are proposing, which is, 'Please put the deal to your membership', then we will have to move to what is called a Section 188; it is a process of actually requiring these changes to go into place so it becomes mandated," he told Sky News.

"That is the direction that this is moving in now."

But one of the unions striking on Saturday, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), said Section 188 of the Trade Union and Labour Relations Act requires employers to consult unions but not impose changes.

Read more: Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Such notice had been given out by Network Rail after it proposed to cut up to 1,900 jobs in the industry.

"Many of the changes being proposed require big changes to people's contracts of employment including rosters, more night shifts and working practices. These require agreement between unions and the employer. This is another reason we are on strike," said a spokesman.

Manuel Cortes, TSSA general secretary, said: "This is yet more desperate stuff from Shapps intended to distract from the real issues in the rail dispute. He's now actively advocating fire and rehire.

Mick Lynch has refused to back down over pay, jobs and conditions
Mick Lynch has refused to back down over pay, jobs and conditions. Picture: Getty

"Grant Shapps is touring TV studios spouting anti-worker nonsense when it's actually within his gift as Transport Secretary to resolve this dispute."

Mick Lynch, whose Rail, Maritime and Transport union members are among those striking, said: "Mr Shapps has no authority to issue Section 188 notifications as he is not the legal employer but now seems intent on forcing through fire and re-hire on rail workers despite previously claiming that he had nothing to do with negotiations between the employers and the unions.

Read more: Labour MPs defy Starmer again by joining striking rail workers as Corbyn shows up sporting black eye

"Despite his denials Mr Shapps has clearly been dictating how the train companies should conduct negotiations with RMT and now he's ordering them to fire and re-hire workers.

The Department for Transport previously said unions will not agree “a deal that will bring our railways into the 21st century” and added: "It's clear strikes are not the powerful tool they once were and union chiefs are no longer able to bring the country to a standstill as, unlike them, the world has changed and people simply work from home."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Gove has backed Mr Sunak

Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race - as he says Truss campaign has taken 'holiday from reality'

Boulter bit the PD Xander on the head

Man bites police dog on the head after lashing out at officer during arrest

Sanna Marin said she has taken a drug test

Finnish PM takes drug test as new video of her partying emerges

Alamy/Handout

Isis 'Beatle' from London jailed for life in US for role in hostage taking and beheading plot

Sir Alex was in court on Friday

'I never saw Giggs lose temper' Man Utd's legendary ex-manager Sir Alex Ferguson tells trial

Keeping Up Appearances actress Josephine Tewson has died

Keeping Up Appearances star Josephine Tewson dies aged 91

The Environment Agency has issued 'do not swim' orders for 22 beaches in England amid fears sewage discharged from rainwater overflows may have polluted the waters.

'Do not swim' at 22 beaches in England after sewage discharge, Environment Agency warns

Ryan Giggs told his PR executive girlfriend Kate Greville she was "the jam in my donut"

‘Jam in my donut’: Court hears more of Ryan Giggs’ poetry and text exchanges with his ex

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey (right) accused of stabbing a man in a restaurant on London's Poland Street

Chef, 60, ‘stabbed worker to death in Soho Korean restaurant after row about food prep’

Thomas Nutt, 46, killed Dawn Walker hours after their wedding, storing her body in a cupboard before putting it in a suitcase and dumping it in bushes behind their home in Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Killer husband who murdered wife on wedding night and hid body in suitcase jailed for life

Brits are scrambling to update their Apple devices after a major security flaw was found

Millions told to update Apple tech 'right now' after major security issue leaves devices vulnerable to hackers

klajeflakjf

NHS warns surging energy bills could cause 'humanitarian crisis' this winter

There are warnings the cost of a pint could reach as high as £14 in London in years to come

Price of pint in London could reach £14 and takeaway coffee nearly a fiver in coming years, research suggests

Exclusive
Melvin Terry waited for 27 hours in A&E before being sent home

Hospital apologises after grandfather, 76, spent 27 hours waiting for A&E bed before being sent home

The girl was allegedly abducted from Warne Avenue, Droylsden

Man, 23, arrested on suspicion of abduction and sexual assault of girl, 6, in Droylsden

Grant Shapps told Nick Ferrari there were "no plans" to introduce registration plates for cyclists

'No plans' to introduce registration plates for cyclists, says Grant Shapps

Latest News

See more Latest News

US Ukraine Aid

US announces new military aid and drones for Ukraine

Prime minister of Finland Sanna Marin holds a press conference in Helsinki on Friday

Finnish PM takes drugs test ‘for own legal protection’ after video leak

A woman walks along the edge of a crater from a rocket strike in Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine

Two Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot near Ukraine border

A firefighting airplane over a wildfire near Alcublas in eastern Spain

More than 30 aircraft deployed to help tackle major wildfire in Spain

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, speaks during a news conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, at the Chancellery in Berlin

Berlin police investigate Palestinian president’s Holocaust comments

Jack Fenton was killed after being struck by a helicopter's tail rotor

Parents demand answers from Greek authorities after son, 22, killed by helicopter blade

Umar Patek, an Indonesian militant charged in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks, left, sits with his lawyer during his trial in Jakarta, Indonesia

Reduction in Bali bombmaker’s sentence will cause distress, says Australian PM

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran

Man appears in court charged over ‘vicious’ fatal knife attack on pensioner on mobility scooter
Wreckage of a plane that collided with another plane in California

Two dead after plane collision in California

Whitey Bulger

Three men charged over prison death of Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education
Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London