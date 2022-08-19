Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

19 August 2022, 12:10

By Seán Hickey

The head of the RMT union tells James O'Brien that he stands by his decision to support Brexit, adding that he would have supported remain if the EEC was still in place.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The head of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union Mick Lynch joined James O'Brien in the LBC studio on the morning his union members walked out against pay and conditions at Network Rail.

Mr Lynch was taking the call of LBC listeners when one asked whether British workers' rights would be more secure in or out of the European Union.

Read more: Unions threaten to strike for 'as long as it takes' as millions face more travel chaos in London

The union boss advocated to leave in 2016 and has been tight-lipped on his views on the EU since.

"I'm not going to get into a half hour ding-dong about this", James interjected, after Mr Lynch "cherry-picked" a few examples of how the European Union hasn't stood up for workers.

"You can't seriously look at everything that's happened since 2016 and not regret in part the Brexit vote?"

Read more: 'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

"If we had the European community, the EEC, I would have voted to stay in the EEC. I don't personally believe that the European Union should be a sovereign country."

Read more: Labour MPs defy Starmer again by joining striking rail workers as Corbyn shows up sporting black eye

Read more: Keir Starmer insists he is 'absolutely' behind workers as more strikes loom amid cost of living crisis

He went on to explain that he didn't believe in the principle of the European Union, citing fiscal policy as one instance where he believed individual states should have ultimate say.

Mr Lynch clarified that "we could consider having a better relationship" with the European Union, but explained that many of the issues with Brexit is that it has been co-opted by the right of the Conservative party.

"They're promising to rip up everything which was inherited from the EU which will make the situation for British workers immeasurably worse!" James interrupted.

Read more: Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

After Mr Lynch reiterated that the Tories should be voted out to maximise the benefit of leaving the European Union, James clapped back saying "you shouldn't have given them the power to do it man!"

Read more: James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

The caller rejoined the conversation, stating that the Conservatives have "demolished" workers' rights under the guise of Brexit.

"And you waved it through." James said.

"We didn't believe in the EU", Mr Lynch repeated.

"We never did, some of us who are socialists, socialist leaning backgrounds."

