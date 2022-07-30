Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

By Seán Hickey

The General Secretary of the RMT highlights a lack of 'any form of philosophy' at the heart of the British government.

Unions representing railway workers have taken strike action over the month of July against poor pay and conditions. Millions of Brits have been affected by the demonstrations, with many more set to be hit in the coming months by proposed actions.

One union leader at the forefront of the demonstrations has been the RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch, who joined James O'Brien on this week's Full Disclosure.

Mr Lynch spoke about the union movement's struggle for recognition from the government, and took aim at the Conservatives' treatment of working people.

He told James that, historically, whenever there has been a group gaining traction with the public "the response of the government is...to make the cause of the attention illegal."

Mr Lynch then took aim at politicians who he sees as not being able to understand the concerns of the working-class.

"Some of the people who have run this country, as my mother would have said, have never done a hands turn of work in their lives," he said, adding: "I don't think any of the people on either of those front benches have ever."

The RMT chief shared his concern for the way the country will be heading under the rule of either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

"In the last week or so with Truss and Sunak, we've seen quite a vicious version of Toryism," he explained, giving the example of both Tory leadership candidates standing by the Rwanda deportation scheme or the idea of criminalising trade unions.

"If they were doing this in [North] Korea or some other oppressive country, they'd be condemning what they're doing to us now!"

Listen to Full Disclosure with Mick Lynch below.