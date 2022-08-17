Exclusive

Keir Starmer insists he is 'absolutely' behind workers as more strikes loom amid cost of living crisis

Keir Starmer has backed workers struggling due to the cost of living crisis. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that he is "absolutely" behind workers who have been forced to strike over the spiralling cost of living crisis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes as rail, Tube and bus strikes are set to cripple the country for the rest of the week, with industrial action planned across Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Speaking to LBC, Sir Keir said he could "completely understand" why workers were taking industrial action, adding that a Labour government would ensure negotiations were "conducted properly" to find more successful outcomes.

He said Labour's newly-announced plans to freeze energy bills - and the direct impact it would have on inflation - could make a big difference for workers in discussions over pay.

"I completely understand the difficult circumstances in which they are surviving at the moment with real wages going down, inflation up and prices up," Sir Keir said.

"I completely understand why there is talks of industrial action, why there are negotiations and why there are strikes going on.

"The single most effective thing I can do to help anybody in that situation - and I completely sympathise with the situation that they're in - is to have a Labour government and that is what I'm utterly focused on."

Read more: Tube, train and bus strike dates: When are the walkouts set to cripple UK in August

Read more: More than 115,000 Royal Mail workers to walk out in series of strikes over pay

He went on to explain: "A Labour government would come in and ensure that those negotiations were conducted properly and successfully but it would do much more than that because we're committed to things like employment rights legislation within the first 100 days of a Labour government.

"That would be a massive step forward for working people and all people struggling at the moment."

When challenged over showing support for workers, Sir Keir added: "We're absolutely on their side, we absolutely support working people in whatever sector they're in.

"I understand how difficult things are at the moment.

"Our proposal to freeze energy prices will affect every single one of them - it will freeze their bills this autumn and also bring down inflation - which is a massive driver of wage negotiations going on at the moment.

"The most effective thing I can do is make sure we have a change of government and have a Labour government."

London Underground and bus strikes are set to cause chaos for Londoners this week whilst national rail strikes will bring the UK to a standstill.

Strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite will take place on August 18.

More than 40,000 members have confirmed they will walk out for 24 hours, with the scale of disruption likely to be similar to the debilitating walkouts in June.

They will be followed by London Underground workers, who are set to walk out on August 19.

Further strike action by the RMT union, the TSSA and Unite will then take place August 20.