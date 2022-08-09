Tube, train and bus strike dates: When are the walkouts set to cripple UK in August

9 August 2022, 10:37 | Updated: 9 August 2022, 10:39

Tube, train and bus strikes are set to cripple UK in August
Tube, train and bus strikes are set to cripple UK in August. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Commuters are being warned of fresh disruption to rail, bus and tube services due to planned strike by train by union members in the long-running row over pay and conditions.

London Underground and bus strikes are set to cripple the Capital this month whilst national rail strikes will bring the UK to a standstill and coincide with another busy weekends of football.

Unions have confirmed four strike dates in August; three rail walkouts, two bus walkouts and one tube walkout as they remain locked in a bitter row over pension and pay.

Read more: Can I get a ticket refund for the train and tube strikes?

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming strikes:

Saturday, August 13 - National Rail strikes on some services

Industry leaders said the 24-hour walkout by members of the Aslef union next Saturday, August 13, coincides with another busy weekend of football, with Premier League games in Manchester, London, Birmingham and Brighton likely to be affected.

Timetables will be published on August 9, but passengers are being advised to follow the latest travel advice, check before they set off, and allow extra time for their journey.

Other companies not involved in the strike will be running trains, but these are expected to be busy.

The strikes will affect Arriva Rail London, Avanti West Coast, Crosscountry, Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express), Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.

Passengers are also advised to consider starting journeys later on Sunday August 14.

Passengers with advance, off-peak or anytime tickets affected by the strike can use their ticket either on the day before the date on the ticket, or up to and including Tuesday August 16, or can change their tickets to travel on an alternate date, or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled.

Read more: Britain's summer of strikers as nurses, teachers and binmen could walk out

Thursday, August 18 - National Rail

Further strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite has been announced for August 18.

More than 40,000 members have confirmed they will walk out for 24 hours, with the scale of disruption likely to be similar to the debilitating walkouts in June.

Friday, August 19 - London Underground and buses

London Underground workers are due to hold a 24-hour strike on Friday, August 19.

RMT leader Mick Lynch said: "Our members will once again take to picket lines in this important dispute over pensions, jobs and conditions.

"They have been messed around by Transport for London and Mayor Sadiq Khan. Unless there can be assurances made about jobs, pensions and detrimental changes to working conditions, then our strike on August 19 will go ahead."

Overnight action continues to affect the Central, Jubilee, Northern and Victoria lines every Friday and Saturday until December 6.

Over 1,600 buss drivers employed by RATP London United will also walk out over meaning there will be no service, or extremely reduced service on the following TfL bus routes: 9, N9, 13, 18, N18, 23, 28, N28, 33, N33, 49, 65, N65, 70, 71, 72, N72, 85, 94, 105, 110, 116, 117, 148, 203, 211, 216, 218, 220, 223, 224, 228, 235, 258, 265, 266, N266, 272, 281, 283, 290, 293, 371, 404, 406, 411, 414, 418, 419, 423, 440, 452, 465, 467, 470, 481, 613, 635, 639, 655, 662, 665, 670, 671, 681, 696, 697, C1, C3, E1, E3, H17, H22, H32, H37, H91, H98, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, N97, S3 and X140.

Saturday, August 20 - National Rail and buses

Further strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite has been announced for August 20. The same 40,000 members who will strike on the Thursday will strike a second time on the Saturday for 24 hours.

The bus strikes will continue on the routes mentioned above with reduced or no service expected.

Disruption will continue the morning of Sunday, August 21.

