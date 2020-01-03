Welsh Conservative politician released from custody without charge

3 January 2020, 19:58

Nick Ramsay was arrested on Wednesday 1 January
Nick Ramsay was arrested on Wednesday 1 January. Picture: Twitter / PA

Welsh Assembly member Nick Ramsay has been released from police custody and will face no further action after being arrested on Monday.

He was arrested following "an incident" at his home in Raglan, Monmouthshire.

The shadow finance minister was subsequently suspended from both the Welsh Conservative Group at the National Assembly for Wales and the Conservative Party.

Gwent Police said on Friday that a 44-year-old man they arrested at an address in Chepstow Road, Raglan, would face no further action.

A force spokesman said: "We received a report of a disturbance at an address in Chepstow Road, Raglan, on Wednesday January 1 at around 8.05pm.

"A 44-year-old man from the Raglan area was arrested following an incident but he has been released with no further action following investigation."

A spokesman for the Welsh Conservatives said: "Further to today's news, as no further action has been brought, Nick's suspension will now be reviewed and the outcome reported in due course."

