'We're safe' Brit on coronavirus evacuation plane tells LBC News

31 January 2020, 14:41

First pictures from inside evacuation flight
First pictures from inside evacuation flight. Picture: Maeve Clarke/LBC

One British passenger who was on the UK Government evacuation flight from Wuhan told LBC News it had been a "job well handled."

Maeve Clarke a lecturer at Birmingham City University is now heading to the Wirral for 2 weeks where she will join 82 other passengers under quarantine.

She said the flight took off on Thursday after a delay, also on the flight were a number of Spanish citizens.

"We're all safe," she told LBC News presenter Jim Diamond, adding there was a "lot of waiting around," but she felt "well supported."

After landing at RAF Brize Norton the passengers will make their way, via coach to an NHS facility on the Wirral to be quarantined for 14 days.

More to follow

The plane is expected to land at the Brize Norton RAF base at 1.30pm

Coronavirus evacuation plane with more than 80 Brits on board due to land in UK today

