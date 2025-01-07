Live
Health Secretary Wes Streeting takes LBC listener calls as NHS hospitals declare crisis amid flu spike - follow live

7 January 2025, 14:43 | Updated: 7 January 2025, 15:50

Wes Streeting takes listeners' calls
Wes Streeting takes listeners' calls. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

Health Secretary Wes Streeting took LBC listeners' calls with Shelagh Fogarty on Tuesday, with the NHS reeling from a winter flu crisis.

It's been a turbulent start to the year for Labour ministers so far, and the NHS is struggling again amid a spike in seasonal viruses.

Six hospitals have declared critical incidents in their A&Es, with some patients waiting up to 50 hours to be treated.

It comes after polling carried out for LBC revealed that one in four voters who backed Labour last year now regrets it.

'It's my head on the chopping block' over NHS, Streeting says

Streeting tells Shelagh that if the government don’t achieve their  "ambitious" targets for the NHS it’s "my head on the chopping block"

He says that's because Keir Starmer "won’t be happy with me and neither will the public".

The challenges are enormous but we’re going "hell for leather", he adds.

Streeting says that Labour are "making unpopular decisions because ‘we’ve got to get this country out of a hole".

But he urges listeners to give the government "the benefit of the doubt".

Kit Heren

'If 80 year old are still on floors in four years time, I've failed'

Shelagh sets out a challenge to Wes Streeting, saying "if in four years, 80 year olds are still waiting on floors or trollies in hospitals, it's safe to say you have failed".

Mr Streeting agreed, telling Shelagh that "we are taking people in ambulances to die."

Mr Streeting said he is determined to "save the NHS that saved my life and to build the national care service this country deserves".

Katy Ronkin

How will the government avoid the NHS being ripped off by the private sector?

Asked by caller Alistair how the NHS will get value for money from the private hospital, Mr Streeting says that the government had reached an agreement with the private sector to use spare  capacity to bring down NHS waiting lists.

He says that also the private sector will help train up NHS staff. 

In return, he says that independent hospitals were getting  "consistency and... a reliable partner".

Kit Heren

Streeting "recognises challenge" of high costs for care

Wes Streeting says the costs Beverley is facing are "eyewatering" and that the country is in a situation where the "burden on individuals and families versus on the state is imbalanced."

He also said the costs are enormous whether or not the care is private or state-run.

Streeting says that's why he has commissioned an independent review on social care reform led by Dame Louise Casey.

Katy Ronkin

Beverley in Leeds said: "My 97-year-old mum has dementia and is in a care home that costs an eyewatering £1650 a week, rapidly cleaning out all mum's savings and the proceeds of the sale of her home. 

"She wanted to leave her estate to her family so we'd all have some element of security in our own old age, but it's being eaten up by care home costs at a rate of knots. 

"Absurdly and tragically, we wish she'd pass away soon before there's nothing left. When will something be done to stop this from happening?"

Streeting said that within the first 6 months on social care they have delivered:

  • the biggest expansion of carer's allowance since 1970s
  • legislated for fair pay agreements to address workforce challenges
  • 86 million pounds to do home adaptations for disabled people in the country

He added that "there is more to come on social care."

Katy Ronkin

'Bear with us', asks Streeting when challenged on NHS pay

Asked by caller Shivam, a doctor, about pay rises for NHS staff, Streeting says: "We did within three weeks strike a deal with the BMA to end the strikes and try and move forward in a new spirit of collective partnership."

He adds: "You’ve got to bear with us here," as Labour have "a big challenge as a government" to fix the economy.

"Change is going to take time, we are determined to work with rather than against professions."

Kit Heren

"A journey, not an event"

Shelagh asks Wes Streeting to respond to the BMA's accusation that the government has a poor grasp of unresolved pay issues after Rachel Reeves said 0.2% is the only increase the government can afford.

Streeting said this is the "beginning of the process" and that he has faith in the pay review bodies to consider all the recommendations sent in by the government and unions to come up with a fair pay raise.

He also said that disputes over pay rise are "a journey ,not an event", and the final number could even be higher than what was originally offered.

Katy Ronkin

Streeting says he is less concerned about consultant pay than other NHS staff

Streeting is asked by caller Melissa, an NHS consultant surgeon, about pay and pensions, pressing the Health Secretary on how he thinks he will address the waiting list until he tackles pay issues.

Streeting says he recognises the importance of the NHS workforce but that because of the financial pressures: "I am less worried about the consultants, we need you, I value your expertise and we should pay you."

He adds: "I am doing as much as I can as fast as I can, to build a new mutual respect between NHS staff and the government."

Kit Heren

What is the plan for A&E?

Shelagh asks Wes Streeting to explain the plan for A&E and ambulance services.

Mr Streetingm said they will shortly publish an emergency care reform plan and are looking at this winter to plan for the next.

He also said this is about taking "the best of the NHS to the rest of the NHS" and shouted out hospitals in the north east of England that triage people who call 999 and 111 to avoid unnecessary A&E trips.

He also said social care is key to freeing up beds.

Katy Ronkin

