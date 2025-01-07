Live Exclusive

Health Secretary Wes Streeting takes LBC listener calls as NHS hospitals declare crisis amid flu spike - follow live

Wes Streeting takes listeners' calls. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

Health Secretary Wes Streeting took LBC listeners' calls with Shelagh Fogarty on Tuesday, with the NHS reeling from a winter flu crisis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's been a turbulent start to the year for Labour ministers so far, and the NHS is struggling again amid a spike in seasonal viruses.

Six hospitals have declared critical incidents in their A&Es, with some patients waiting up to 50 hours to be treated.

It comes after polling carried out for LBC revealed that one in four voters who backed Labour last year now regrets it.

