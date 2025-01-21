Girl, six, and man, 36, found dead inside home - as deaths treated as unexplained

Officers found the bodies of a 36-year-old man and a six-year-old girl in a property in West Calder, West Lothian. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

A six-year-old girl and a 36-year-old man have been found dead at a home in a small village in Scotland.

Police Scotland said officers found the bodies on Monday at the property in Harburn Drive, West Calder, West Lothian, following a report of concern for a person.

The force added the deaths are being treated as unexplained and post-mortem examinations will take place.

Locals say firefighters gained entry to a property close to Parkhead Primary School before police cordoned off an area of the street, reported the Daily Record.

They added relatives are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the deaths.

Police Scotland said the deaths are being treated as unexplained. Picture: Google

'Very upsetting'

Chief Inspector Elaine McArthur-Kerr, local area commander, said: "We understand this incident may be very upsetting and worrying for the people living in this community and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.

"A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers."

