Exclusive

'You allow me to die': West failing to stand up to 'new Hitler', says ex-Ukrainian PM

4 April 2022, 18:39 | Updated: 4 April 2022, 19:36

By Patrick Grafton-Green

"Scared" western leaders are allowing Ukrainians to die, the country's former prime minister has declared, as he called Vladimir Putin "a new Hitler".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oleksiy Honcharuk told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Pierce: "We are ready to fight until the end, but we don't have enough weapons. And you guys have weapons, and you don't provide us weapons.

"You allow us to die, personally me, personally you allow me to die because you are scared. This is a pity.

"We have the same values, we are Europeans and now what we understand about you, you are going to absorb our deaths... you will be next. Putin will go to your homes and will destroy your homes."

READ MORE: Ukrainian village mayor 'executed and buried in shallow grave along with husband and son'

READ MORE: Stop paying billions in blood money for Russian oil while our people die: Zelenskyy aide

He called Russian president Mr Putin "a new Hitler" who "will go as far as we let him go."

"He is going to destroy a nation, one of the biggest nations in Europe," he said.

Ukrainian forces have been moving into areas around Kyiv in recent days as Russian troops withdraw to focus on attacking other parts of the country.

This has to the revelation that hundreds of civilians have been killed and sparking widespread international outrage.

Ukraine said earlier the bodies of 410 civilians have been found in Kyiv-area towns that have recently been retaken.

Dead civilians have been found on the streets of the town of Bucha and the Kyiv suburb of Irpin.

Mr Honcharuk said: "This is genocide because for Putin and for Russians the main goal is to destroy Ukrainian state and to kill all possible Ukrainians."

"As they previously mentioned, their main goal is to solve Ukrainian question", he said, adding this "means to kill all Ukrainians they can and to destroy everything Ukrainian... this is exactly what's happening."

He said Russia was "acting like a terrorist organisation, killing civilians" because its war plan was failing.

He urged the West to "stop talking about military support and start providing military support."

Ukraine needs "heavy weapons, anti-aircraft systems, maybe aircraft" to deal with the threat "from the sky", he said, calling the "light weapons" currently being provided "peanuts" and "window dressing".

Mr Honcharuk said eight years ago, when Russia first sent troops into the Donbas region of Ukraine, the West "showed to Mr Putin that he can go as far as he wants to go and now we have this terrible war in the middle of Europe in the 21st century.

"This is a result of your mistake, of the mistake of western leaders... Biden, Obama, Merkel and all these scared people. Now we need to see real leadership in the western world."

He accused the West of "moral decay", saying if it does not stand up to Russia now "they are going to go further, they are going to go to Europe and you will have a war on your territory in a couple of months, maybe years."

He said "what really Mr Putin is scared of is democracy in Russia", adding "they will try to kill all free nations."

"We understand that freedom is a value and we are ready to fight for this value and not only for us, for whole free world," he added. "This is a full scale war in the 21st century against democracy."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Caroline Slocock, former private secretary to Margaret Thatcher, has told LBC Tory MPs will be 'signing away our democracy' if they don't oust Boris Johnson if he is issued a fine over partygate.

Tory MPs will 'sign away our democracy' if Boris isn't sacked, says ex-Thatcher advisor

Breaking
Breaking News

Channel 4 to be privatised by government after 40 years in public ownership

The Metropolitan Police has issued a warning.

Woman, 23, dies after eating cannabis sweet in east London

Biden called out Putin for the devastation in Bucha

Biden calls for war crimes trial for 'brutal' Putin and vows to step up US sanctions

A British father and son have died in a landslide at Wentworth Falls in the Blue Mountains in Australia.

Brit dad and son, 9, killed and two injured in landslide on Australian holiday

Olha Sukhenko, her husband Igor and their son, Alexander, were reportedly found in a shallow grave

Ukrainian village mayor 'executed and buried in shallow grave along with husband and son'

The four-year-old child was attacked by the dog on Craigielea Road in Duntocher

Boy, 4, rushed to hospital after being mauled by dog

Disposable barbecues could be banned across England this summer in a Government crackdown

Brits face disposable BBQ ban this summer as Government cracks down on wildfires

Joe Biden called for a ban on "ghost guns, assault weapons and high-capacity magazines".

Biden calls for tighter gun laws after Sacramento shooting leaves six dead

June Brown, best known for her role as Dot Cotton, has died aged 95

'A national treasure': Tributes pour in for EastEnders legend June Brown, dead at 95

Russian atrocities in Bucha have shocked the world

Stop paying billions in blood money for Russian oil while our people die: Zelenskyy aide

Ukrainian refugee Julia Skubenko was bombarded with sleazy messages from men after appealing for a host in the UK.

Ukrainian refugee sent sleazy messages from men after appealing for host

Kinder eggs are being recalled over salmonella poisoning fears

Kinder Surprise eggs recalled over 'potential link to salmonella outbreak in children'

More flights have been disrupted as Brits try to get away for an Easter holiday

Easter getaway chaos: Over 100 flights cancelled as airlines face post-Covid holiday boom

Actress Jennifer Wilson has died aged 89.

Coronation Street and Casualty star Jennifer Wilson dies aged 89

Experts this week told Hull Crown Court this week that O'Hara did not have "anything to do with" Mr Turner's death.

Baby-faced teen cleared of murder after man died after one punch attack in Yorkshire

Latest News

See more Latest News

House-Alaska-Special-Election

Donald Trump endorses Palin in bid for Alaska’s sole House seat
Germany Singapore

Germany to expel 40 Russian diplomats

Civil Guards stand by the yacht called Tango in Palma de Mallorca on Monday April 4 2022

US seizes yacht in Mallorca owned by oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin
A police car leaves the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, California, on Sunday

California police continue search for gunmen who killed six and hurt 12
Women mourn during the funeral of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, and 41-year-old soldier Simakov Oleksandr, after he was killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Monday April 4 2022

Russia faces growing outrage amid new evidence of atrocities in Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media

Joe Biden: Vladimir Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings
Jon Batiste at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

Jon Batiste tops Grammys as Silk Sonic soars and Rodrigo is crowned
A 33-year-old woman, centre, with the hood of her coat up and wearing a protective vest, escorted by police, arrives to appear at the court in Athens, Greece, on Monday April 4 2022

Scuffles break out as mother appears in court accused of killing daughter
A medical worker collects sample swab sample from residents in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai on Monday April 4 2022

China sends in military to help with Shanghai virus outbreak

Ukrainian servicemen climb on a fighting vehicle outside Kyiv

Ukraine documents alleged atrocities by retreating Russians

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules to defend PM
'Here are some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Grant Shapps' poverty comments

'Here's some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Shapps' poverty comments
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch LIVE

Swarbrick on Sunday 3/04 | Watch again

'It's impossible to pay': Disabled caller expects £6k annual energy bill to power medical equipment

'It's impossible to pay': Disabled caller faces £6k energy bill to power medical equipment
'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller is asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills

'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills
Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG

Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police