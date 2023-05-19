West Ham fans including players’ families attacked by AZ Alkmaar thugs after Europa Conference League win

19 May 2023, 06:13 | Updated: 19 May 2023, 06:22

AZ Alkmaar thugs clash in the stands with West Ham supporters
AZ Alkmaar thugs clash in the stands with West Ham supporters. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

West Ham players were forced to step in to defend their loved ones after football thugs attacked a section of visiting supporters where their families were sitting.

The side’s celebrations after beating AZ Alkmaar were cut short when rival fans dressed in black with their hoods up, raced into the stands to start violence.

Players were forced to climb into the crowd to defend their friends and families.

The chaos lasted several minutes with keeper Alphonse Areola saying: “Security is the most important thing in a stadiums specially in this kind of event and we were worried about our families.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

“We were very worried about our families. It’s just about security and it was a bit too open for the opposing fans. At the end, they managed to stop them.”

Manager David Moyes said: “I can’t explain what happened and why it happened.

“Players were involved because it was the family section… that was probably the reason for the reaction.

Supporters attack relatives of West Ham United players during the Conference League match between AZ Alkmaar v West Ham
Supporters attack relatives of West Ham United players during the Conference League match between AZ Alkmaar v West Ham. Picture: Getty

“I don’t want that in anyway to blight the night because the West Ham fans weren’t looking for trouble. Hopefully they’ll (UEFA) look into it.

“My family were there and I had friends in that section. You’re hoping they would try and get themselves away from it… I didn’t recognise it because I was too happy. 

“Security wanted to take me inside but I had to make sure my players weren’t involved.”

The West Ham boss continued: “We need to wait for the dust to settle.

“The biggest problem was the area players have friends and families in. 

“The players were angry they couldn't see if they were okay. We need to wait and ask the officials what happened.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said the couple were in a "relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours"

New York police say Harry and Meghan car chase was ‘a bit chaotic’ but not ‘near catastrophic’

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Lisa Marie David/AP)

Doctor, 88, freed after being held for more than seven years in West Africa

Aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico (Jae C Hong/AP)

Lawyers call for manslaughter charge to be dropped in film set shooting

The White Hart Inn pub in Grays, Essex, has been vandalised following seizure of the offensive dolls.

Pub owners at centre of golly dolls row give police interview after having collection seized

Taiwan Trade Agreement

US shows support for Taiwan with new trade agreement

Miller has pleaded guilty

Humza Yousaf refuses to say if predator who dressed as a woman to kidnap and abuse girl will be sent to female prison

Rishi Sunak has insisted that "guardrails" will be put in place

Rishi Sunak insists 'guardrails' will be put in place to regulate AI in bid to minimise risks to society

I could not have changed tragic outcome, ex-Met officer says

Ex-police officer admits 'errors' over CCTV in Couzens investigation but insists nothing 'would've changed the outcome'

Pope Francis

Gendarmes fire at vehicle as man crashes car through gates at Vatican

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will take a break from Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec 'stepping back' from Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 years

Italian flood

Death toll rises to 13 as rescue workers bid to reach towns cut off by floods

Judy Garland's famed ruby red slippers were stolen and Terry Martin has been charged over their theft

Man charged after theft of Judy Garland's ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz

Mastodon bones

Bones from mastodon which died 13,000 years ago put on display

Bashar Assad in Saudi Arabia

Assad attends regional summit as Syria is welcomed back into Arab fold

Samuel Little

Woman who died in 1977 identified as victim of serial killer Samuel Little

Ben McBean said he is set to lose his disabled badge

Double amputee veteran dubbed 'hero' by Prince Harry set to lose blue disabled badge after traffic warden's complaint

Latest News

See more Latest News

RMT members will strike June 2

Rail workers from 14 train companies to stage fresh strike day before FA Cup Final and Epsom Derby
Israeli nationalists with flags

Israeli nationalists chant ‘Death to Arabs’ as they mark capture of Jerusalem

Jakele Pusey and Jovani Harriott have been given life in prison for murdering Khayri McLean

Teen killers of Khayri McLean, 15, jailed for life, as police baffled by 'unbelievable' motive for the murder
Rishi Sunak is dealing with a Cabinet split on migration - led by anti-migration hardliner Suella Braverman

Rishi Sunak refuses to commit to 2019 immigration manifesto pledge as Cabinet splits on issue
The Queen's funeral and lying in state cost £162 million

Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost £162 million, official figures show

Andy Warhol

Photographer wins legal fight over image of Prince used by Andy Warhol

Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'
Sabrina Cooper was murdered

Tommy Cooper's niece found in pool of blood after being stabbed to death, as killer faces life behind bars
Kate Middleton's parents have sold their party supplies business.

Princess of Wales' parents sell Party Pieces in a rescue deal after the business collapsed into administration
Alexander Goulandris and essDOCS were cleared after Karina Gasparova claimed he had sexual harassed when he signed off emails with his initials.

IT worker loses sex harassment claim after claiming boss's initials stood for 'A Jumbo Genital'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan New York

Nick Ferrari caller wishes to 'erase' Meghan and Harry and their 'attention-seeking methods from our lives'
Prince Harry’s spokesman said the couple were in a “relentless pursuit” by paparazzi that lasted over two hours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'not contacted by royal family' after 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York
I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Labour feels like a government in waiting as authority in British politics shifts
UCU GC Jo Grady

Marking boycott may run past September, university union leader tells Tom Swarbrick

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Ministers need to fix 'industrial car crash' caused by post-Brexit economy

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Caller opens up to Nick about burnout

‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies
James on Gove's renting reform

James O’Brien ponders: Is Michael Gove on to a ‘real winner’ with Renters’ Reform Bill?

Sir Keir Starmer has raised the prospect of lowering the voting age

'Votes at 16' could become the next political football but polarisation of the debate carries risks for both sides
'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance
James O'Brien breaks down the economic illogicality of Brexit after Nigel Farage admitted it has "failed"

'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit