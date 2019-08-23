West London Police Warn Women To "Be Vigilant" After Three Minicab Attacks

23 August 2019, 11:55

Three women have been attacked in minicabs in West london
Three women have been attacked in minicabs in West london. Picture: PA

The Metropolitan Police have told women not to travel home alone if possible.

The Metropolitan Police have urged women in West London to be "vigilant" when travelling alone.

The advice comes after three lone women were attacked when travelling in minicabs.

The incidents took place in Merton and Wandsworth.

One took place in Battersea Rise on Saturday, 3 August at 1:55am, Putney High Street on Sunday, 11 August at 12:10am and Sunday, 18 August at 2:47am.

Police have also advised women to only use mini-cabs they have specifically booked if they have to travel home alone.

Detectives are investigating three similar incidents, which may be linked.

The incidents involve a possible minicab driver who approaches lone females late at night.

When the victim is in the minicab, the driver will stop the vehicle and assault her.

Detective Inspector Joanne Flynn, of the South West Command Unit’s CID, said, “we are following a number of lines of enquiry, however, it is important that we make women aware that this predatory man is out there."

“Although none of the victims sustained serious injuries, they were, understandably, traumatised by the incidents."

“The vehicle may or may not be a genuine minicab. Please ensure that you only get into minicabs that you have personally booked and if possible, don’t travel home alone.”

