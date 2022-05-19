Westfield Aspers cashier wins £75,000 after employees went to work drinks without her

19 May 2022, 18:41 | Updated: 19 May 2022, 18:44

A gaming employee got a £75,000 payout
A gaming employee got a £75,000 payout. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A cashier bagged a five-figure payout at a tribunal after her colleagues didn't invite her to work drinks.

Rita Leher was given £75,000 after feeling "shunned" when staff at Aspers Casino in Stratford Westfield Centre did not ask her to join them at a Las Iguanas restaurant.

The 51-year-old, of mixed black African heritage, successfully claimed at an employment tribunal on the grounds of unfair dismissal, race and age discrimination.

Her colleagues had arranged the social do in front of her, leaving her victimised, the Metro reported.

She also felt shunned after returning back from having been signed off with stress in 2018 and had seen a number of colleagues get promoted who were not black or mixed race, and were younger than her.

A tribunal report said: "She was the only one in the room not included.

"We all agree it was at the very least insensitive to discuss the arrangements in front of her when she was not invited.

"We all conclude that this exclusion was because she had complained of discrimination.

"While working relationships were relatively amicable, the team did not wish to socialise with someone who had complained of discrimination.

"This was a way to make their displeasure over the complaint felt."

Ms Leher resigned from the job, and said she had seen a number of her non-black and non-mixed race co-workers get promotions.

She also said she had been ignored when attempting to go for better roles in the firm.

Employment judge Sarah Moor said excluding an employee would cause them to "lose the opportunity to bond with colleagues".

