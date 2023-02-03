Wetherspoons announces the closure of 19 pubs in February - with a further 35 up for sale. Is your local on the list?

By Harvey Lindsay

Wetherspoons has announced the closure of 19 of its pubs, with a further 35 added to the market amid the cost of living crisis.

The pub chain are to shut 19 pubs around the country, with many more under threat as the company faces financial difficulty due to rising costs.

A further 35 pubs have been put on the market as they face lower demand from customers who face financial pressure.

It was reported the pub company's sales fell by 1.1% on November 6, 2022, compared to trading before the pandemic in 2019.

The cost of living crisis has also hit other pub chains within the UK, including Stonegate, who operates the Slug and Lettuce and Be At One brand, according to Bloomberg.

Other bars, such as Revolution is closing on Mondays and Tuesdays to cut energy costs.

The British Beer and Pub Association revealed 4,500 pubs in the UK were on the brink of reducing trading hours over winter.

In September, 2022, Wetherspoons made the "commercial decision" to add a number of its pubs up for sale due to previous warnings of rising staff wages and repairs.

A full list of pubs closing in February are listed below:

Airside Doncaster Airport – Running Horse

Basildon – Moon on the Square

Bodmin – Chapel an Gansblydhen

Bootle – Wild Rose

Lee Green – Edmund Halley

Orpington – Harvest Moon

Taunton – Coal Orchard

Wick – Alexander Bain

Worcester – Postal Order

Wrexham – North and South Wales Bank

The 35 other pubs for sale are located all over the UK.

Barnsley – Silkstone Inn

Battersea – Asparagus

Bexleyheath – Wrong ‘Un

Cheltenham – The Bank House

Crediton – General Sir Redvers Buller

Derby – Thomas Leaper

East Ham – Millers Well

Eltham – The Bankers Draft

Fareham – Lord Arthur Lee

Forest Gate – Hudson Bay

Forest Hill – Capitol

Fraserburgh – The Saltoun Inn

Halifax – The Percy Shaw

Hammersmith – Plough and Harrow

Hanham – Jolly Sailor

Harrow – Moon on the Hill

Hove – Cliftonville

Islington – Angel

Loughborough – The Moon and Bell

Loughton – Last Post

Mansfield – The Widow Frost

Middlesbrough – Resolution

New Ferry – The John Masefield

Palmers Green – The Alfred Herring

Peebles – The Cross Keys

Purley – Foxley Hatch

Redditch – The Rising Sun

Romford – Worlds Inn

Sevenoaks – Sennockian

Southampton – Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis

Stafford – The Butlers Bell

Turnpike Lane – Tollgate

Watford – The Colombia Press

West Bromwich – The Billiard Hall

Willenhall – The Malthouse

A JD Wetherspoon spokesperson said: "Only one other pub The Sir John Stirling Maxwell in Glasgow had been added to the previously published list."