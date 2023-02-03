Wetherspoons announces the closure of 19 pubs in February - with a further 35 up for sale. Is your local on the list?

3 February 2023, 09:51

Wetherspoons announces the closure of 19 pubs in February. Picture: Getty

By Harvey Lindsay

Wetherspoons has announced the closure of 19 of its pubs, with a further 35 added to the market amid the cost of living crisis.

The pub chain are to shut 19 pubs around the country, with many more under threat as the company faces financial difficulty due to rising costs.

A further 35 pubs have been put on the market as they face lower demand from customers who face financial pressure.

It was reported the pub company's sales fell by 1.1% on November 6, 2022, compared to trading before the pandemic in 2019.

The cost of living crisis has also hit other pub chains within the UK, including Stonegate, who operates the Slug and Lettuce and Be At One brand, according to Bloomberg.

Other bars, such as Revolution is closing on Mondays and Tuesdays to cut energy costs.

The British Beer and Pub Association revealed 4,500 pubs in the UK were on the brink of reducing trading hours over winter.

In September, 2022, Wetherspoons made the "commercial decision" to add a number of its pubs up for sale due to previous warnings of rising staff wages and repairs.

A full list of pubs closing in February are listed below:

  • Airside Doncaster Airport – Running Horse
  • Basildon – Moon on the Square
  • Bodmin – Chapel an Gansblydhen
  • Bootle – Wild Rose
  • Lee Green – Edmund Halley
  • Orpington – Harvest Moon
  • Taunton – Coal Orchard
  • Wick – Alexander Bain
  • Worcester – Postal Order
  • Wrexham – North and South Wales Bank

The 35 other pubs for sale are located all over the UK.

  • Barnsley – Silkstone Inn
  • Battersea – Asparagus
  • Bexleyheath – Wrong ‘Un
  • Cheltenham – The Bank House
  • Crediton – General Sir Redvers Buller
  • Derby – Thomas Leaper
  • East Ham – Millers Well
  • Eltham – The Bankers Draft
  • Fareham – Lord Arthur Lee
  • Forest Gate – Hudson Bay
  • Forest Hill – Capitol
  • Fraserburgh – The Saltoun Inn
  • Halifax – The Percy Shaw
  • Hammersmith – Plough and Harrow
  • Hanham – Jolly Sailor
  • Harrow – Moon on the Hill
  • Hove – Cliftonville
  • Islington – Angel
  • Loughborough – The Moon and Bell
  • Loughton – Last Post
  • Mansfield – The Widow Frost
  • Middlesbrough – Resolution
  • New Ferry – The John Masefield
  • Palmers Green – The Alfred Herring
  • Peebles – The Cross Keys
  • Purley – Foxley Hatch
  • Redditch – The Rising Sun
  • Romford – Worlds Inn
  • Sevenoaks – Sennockian
  • Southampton – Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis
  • Stafford – The Butlers Bell
  • Turnpike Lane – Tollgate
  • Watford – The Colombia Press
  • West Bromwich – The Billiard Hall
  • Willenhall – The Malthouse

A JD Wetherspoon spokesperson said: "Only one other pub The Sir John Stirling Maxwell in Glasgow had been added to the previously published list."

