Boris is the best of a bad bunch: David Davis criticises Western response in Ukraine

14 March 2022, 18:36 | Updated: 14 March 2022, 19:26

David Davis has said Boris Johnson is best western war time leader
David Davis has said Boris Johnson is best western war time leader. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Megan Hinton

David Davis has said Boris Johnson is best western war time leader, amid the on going Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the Tory MP said "now is not the time" to talk about the Prime Minister resigning stating he is doing "a better job" than all other western leaders.

When asked by Andrew Marr whether Boris Johnson was "doing a good job as a war PM so far", the former Shadow Home Secretary said: "To be honest I don’t think any of the western leaders have done a very good job, we have given in too many times.

"But I think when ranked against the other western leaders, [Boris Johnson] is doing better than all, if not most."

Adding that Mr Johnson was doing better than the "main players" in politics including Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden.

When probed on whether or not David Davis thought the Prime Minister should resign amid the handling of the Partygate scandal, he replied: "Now’s not the time to talk about PM quitting."

The MP, who has recently hit media headlines for his criticism of party leader Boris Johnson and vote of no confidence, questioned whether Russia would have invaded if the West had a Leader like JFK.

"I think to myself what would this be like if we had John Kennedy as president of the united states?

"The man who back in 1962 literally did stand up to nuclear blackmail and faced it down, I don’t think we would be in this situation if we were there."

It comes after the Health Secretary today told LBC that Vladimir Putin will be 'at war with NATO if a single Russian toecap' steps into any of the alliance's territory.

Explaining the Governments response to the invasion, Mr Davis said: "In essence what has been happening for the last several weeks is Putin has been making threats every time we go to do something, its 'if you do that we will start a nuclear war' and so on.

"At some point the line has got to be drawn, and the line is drawn in law under article 5 which says that if a sate, Russia or whoever, invades one member of NATO that is treated the same legally as invading all of them, and that requires a military response.

"Precisely what response that will be well, as Sajid Javid says we don’t actually lay that out in detail but there will be a military response.

"Any military action frankly is sever because it will lead to death of people so it is that.

"But what the government is trying to say to Putin is that you cant just keep pushing us forever we wont just keep giving way."

He called on the Government to simplify the laws around seizing Russian assets, claiming MP's are "terrified" of being sued and the slow response allowed £1bn of Roman Abramovbich's assets to "slip away".

On Sunday Russia carried out a missile attack just 15 miles from Ukraine’s border with Poland, which killed over 35 people.

More than 30 missiles targeted a training facility in Yavoriv, close to the Polish border, injuring 130 people.

Russian invaders have widened their attack in that part of Ukraine, having also struck an airport in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Two people have been detained after trying to breach a cordon outside a mansion belonging to a Russian oligarch, which is currently being occupied by squatters, police said.

The pair were stopped near the property, in Belgrave Square, west London, at around 6.30pm.

Today, Levelling-up Secretary Michael Gove shared a link for the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme to help refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

He said there will be no limit to the number of Ukrainians who can benefit from the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

"The scheme will allow Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to be sponsored by individuals or organisations who can offer them a home. There will be no limit to the number of Ukrainians who can benefit from this scheme.

"The scheme will be open to all Ukrainian nationals and residents. They will be able to live and work in the United Kingdom for up to three years.

"They will have full and unrestricted access to benefits, health care, employment and other support."

Sponsors will have to provide accommodation for a minimum of six months and "in recognition of their generosity" the Government will provide a monthly payment of £350 to sponsors for each family whom they look after."

The payments will be tax-free and will not affect benefit entitlement nor council tax status.

