We’ve got our life back: Dad jailed for running burglars off road thanks well-wishers who donated nearly £140,000

2 December 2022, 08:44 | Updated: 2 December 2022, 09:21

Adam White and his wife Lindsay.
Adam White and his wife Lindsay. Picture: Picture: Alamy/ Channel 4/Twitter
Fran Way

By Fran Way

A dad-of-two who was jailed for chasing two burglars and running them off the road said he can ‘start afresh’ after kind strangers raised more than £147,000 for his family.

Taylor Benford and Ryan Paul, both 25, were armed with a crowbar and bolt cutters when they tried to break into Adam White’s family home in September 2019. His wife Lindsay, 34, and their two children, aged 8 and 10, were also in the house.

Taylor Benford and Ryan Paul, both 25, received suspended sentences and 200 hours of community service.
Taylor Benford and Ryan Paul, both 25, received suspended sentences and 200 hours of community service. Picture: Picture: Channel 4

They managed to make a speedy getaway on a motorbike but White chased after them in a Mercedes 4X4, eventually running them off the road close to his home in Leighton Buzzard.

They were left with serious injuries including a fractured skill, bleeding on the brain and broken bones.

The pair are now trying to sue Mr White’s insurance for £1million.

White, 34, was sentenced to 22 months in prison in February for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Adam White on 24 Hours in Police Custody
Adam White on 24 Hours in Police Custody. Picture: Channel 4

Meanwhile, the burglars Benford and Paul, walked free from court with a suspended sentence.

The case aired on an episode of Channel 4 documentary series 24 Hours in Police Custody on Monday night, sparking an outpouring of sympathy from some viewers who were furious that he was convicted.

One viewer even set up a GoFundMe for Adam after he spent £50,000 of his family savings, credit cards and loans to pay for legal fees.

In just one day, the fundraiser racked up more than £91,000 – including a generous donation from one anonymous person of £15,000.

This morning the fundraiser stood at £147,000.

In an update on Twitter, Mr White said that any money donated from the evening of December 1 will be given to charity.

At the time of his tweet the fundraiser was at £138,155.

He said: “We are overwhelmed with the support that everyone has given us and cannot thank you all enough. We truly can’t believe how generous and thoughtful all our donors are.

“Every word of support has encouraged us to remain strong and has put a warmth in our hearts that we thought we lost three years ago.

“We feel so incredibly thankful for the money everyone has raised to help us get back to our losses. And thanks to all of you, we have. At this stage I would like to take this opportunity to say to anyone who wishes to donate to the page, we will be passing on any future funds from now to charity, to honour the loss of our baby.

“We will update further information on the page shortly. Again, thank you all so much, it is time for us to move forward and start afresh with the life you have all given us back.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Davis sent a video message to his mum

'Hi mum... it's beautiful': Levi Davis' last video message before his disappearance revealed

Ms Fulani, pictured near Camilla at the event (left) complained of being subjected to a series of uncomfortable questions by Lady Susan Hussey (inset) who later quit.

Man who worked with Lady Sarah Hussey in Royal Household believes that she has been ‘taken advantage of’

Lady Susan Hussey has offered to meet with Ngozi Fulani

Lady Susan Hussey offers to meet campaigner to apologise for asking her: 'What part of Africa are you from?'

Bruce Lehrmann

Prosecutor drops Australian Parliament House rape charge

A missile is fired

Seoul places new sanctions on North Korea over arms build-up

The trailer was released while William and Kate were on their US tour

'A declaration of war': Fury as Harry and Meghan release documentary trailer during Kate and William's US tour

The MS Victoria (left) has been housing Ukrainian refugees in Scotland

Scottish government accused of 'keeping quiet' on deal to house Ukrainians on ferry for a further five months

Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended

Kanye suspended from Twitter for sharing pic of swastika inside Star of David

The leaders of Australia and Finland

Finnish leader warns that Russian victory would empower other aggressors

Charlie Bartolo (left) and Kearne Solanke (right) were fatally stabbed last weekend

Two teens charged with murder after two 16-year-olds found with fatal injuries a mile apart in London

Labour has won the Chester by-election

Blow for Rishi Sunak as Labour surges to victory with increased majority in Chester by-election

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden prepare to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Joe Biden will talk with Vladimir Putin if he intends to end war in Ukraine

The NHS is facing a brutal winter, health service bosses say

A third of ambulance patients waited 30 minutes to get into A&E last week, with NHS facing 'brutal winter'

Sir Mark Rowley has defended the disproportionate use of stop and search on black men

Young black men 12 times more likely than white men to be murdered in London, says Met chief as he battles corruption

Donald Trump

Court halts independent review of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

Frank Vallelonga Jr

Actor in Oscar-winning movie Green Book found dead on New York street

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scientists have developed a machine that can diagnose cancer from bathroom sounds

'Your farts aren't sounding right': new AI that can diagnose cancer from people's bathroom sounds
Victoria Primary School in Penarth

Second child dies from same Strep A infection primary school that killed another six-year-old last week
Harvey Weinstein

‘Tears do not make truth’, says Weinstein lawyer in closing argument

Stolen Truck Severed Head

Man jailed after friend’s severed head found in car in Las Vegas

Kanye West has said he likes Hitler

Kanye West praises Hitler, saying 'We've got to stop dissing Nazis', in shocking anti-semitic rant
United States France

Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron vow united front against Russia

Election 2024 Trump Ye

Trump Organisation ‘cultivated a culture of fraud and deception’, tax case hears

Congress Rail Strike

Senate moves to avert US rail strike amid dire warnings

1

People 'eating pet food' and 'heating meals on radiators and candles' as families struggle with soaring costs
FC Juventus flag is waving on transparent background. Close-up of waving flag with FC Juventus football club logo, seamless loop. Editorial animation.

Uefa probing Juventus as prosecutors request indictments for ex-club president

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller
'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times
Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller
Shelagh Fogarty draws link between Lady Hussey interrogation and Grenfell

Shelagh Fogarty links Lady Hussey behaviour towards Ngozi Fulani and Grenfell Tower

James 01/12/22

James O'Brien is completely fascinated by desperation to deny racism

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

NHS

'Do they all deserve a pay rise?': Ex-NHS nurse torn over strikes

Elon Musk: James O’Brien challenges listeners to explain ‘freedom of speech’

'Is freedom of speech just the freedom to lie?' asks James O’Brien

nick just stop oil

Art critic bashes 'destructive' campaign of Just Stop Oil as eco-protestors threaten to escalate tactics

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit