What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

20 April 2021, 10:58

Boris Johnson will be speaking later today
Boris Johnson will be speaking later today. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson is holding a Downing Street press conference this afternoon, but what time is it and what is he expected to say?

Today's press conference comes amid growing concern over a "double mutated" Covid-19 strain first seen in India.

The Prime Minister was yesterday forced to cancel his forthcoming trip to India amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

India was later added to the travel red list, in measures that will take effect from Friday.

It follows detection of a variant first identified in India, which has been found in the UK.

What time will Boris Johnson speak?

The Prime Minister will talk at 5pm.

What will Boris Johnson talk about?

It is likely he will talk about the Covid-19 mutation from India which has been discovered in the UK .

There are fears about this variant because it has two new significant mutations which could help it infect cells and evade the immune system.

India's addition to the red list, which will take effect from 4am on Friday, means non-UK and non-Irish residents, or people who are not British citizens, are banned from arriving if they have been in India for the past 10 days.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno

Chad’s president killed on battlefield, says military

Police put in place a security operation after the explosive was discovered

'Viable explosive' found under Northern Ireland officer's car
Customers cheer with beer at a pub in Prague, Czech Republic

Pandemic causes decline in Czech beer consumption

Armin Laschet

Armin Laschet wins battle to lead Merkel’s bloc in German election
Boris Johnson met with football groups today about the proposed new Super League

Boris Johnson 'willing to drop legislative bomb' to block Super League
A South African military helicopter drops water on the top of Table Mountain in Cape Town

About 90% of Cape Town wildfire now contained

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The European Super League plan is driven by greed, says AFTV founder

The European Super League plan is driven by greed, says AFTV founder
James O'Brien examines the hypocrisy

James O'Brien on 'double standards' over European Super League plans
This caller was fuming over the plans

Caller 'spitting feathers' over litter-cam plans branding scheme 'swipe at motorists'
Nick Ferrari questioned the Education Secretary

'Mr Williamson, be honest, have you ever been thrown out of a pub?'
The Education Secretary hit out at the football plans

Gavin Williamson brands European Super League plans 'quite simply wrong'
Football supporter representative tells LBC how to stop the European Super League

Football union chief outlines what action must be taken to prevent European Super League

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London