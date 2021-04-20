What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson is holding a Downing Street press conference this afternoon, but what time is it and what is he expected to say?

Today's press conference comes amid growing concern over a "double mutated" Covid-19 strain first seen in India.

The Prime Minister was yesterday forced to cancel his forthcoming trip to India amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

India was later added to the travel red list, in measures that will take effect from Friday.

It follows detection of a variant first identified in India, which has been found in the UK.

What time will Boris Johnson speak?

The Prime Minister will talk at 5pm.

What will Boris Johnson talk about?

It is likely he will talk about the Covid-19 mutation from India which has been discovered in the UK .

There are fears about this variant because it has two new significant mutations which could help it infect cells and evade the immune system.

India's addition to the red list, which will take effect from 4am on Friday, means non-UK and non-Irish residents, or people who are not British citizens, are banned from arriving if they have been in India for the past 10 days.